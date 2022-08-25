Cowboys Left Tackle Tyron Smith's Knee Injury News Is Bad

Cowboys lose crucial All-Pro until at least December originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL's regular season hasn't even started yet and already injuries are impacting the airtight race for the NFC East.

Tyron Smith, the Dallas Cowboys' eight-time Pro Bowl, two-time All-Pro left tackle, is out until at least December with an avulsion fracture of the knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say. If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith’s hamstring tore and came off the bone, per sources. He could have surgery as early as today, pending meeting with doctors. He is out indefinitely, and is unlikely to return before December. https://t.co/t5HPYHB1D9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2022

I am not a doctor, but that sounds like a wildly painful injury. Terrible news for Smith, and for the Cowboys.

Smith, who turns 32 in December, has been a Cowboy since 2011 and has played in 144 games for Dallas since he entered the league. He earned a 91.4 PFF grade last season and PFF ranked him as one of the 50 best players in the NFL, including the eighth-best offensive lineman.

Smith has failed to play a full 16- or 17-game season since 2015, however, and missed all but two games in 2020 with a neck injury that required surgery.

The Cowboys' much-lauded offensive line has been one of their strengths during the recent run of success, but this injury puts a significant dent in that unit. Dallas still has All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, but to hear Cowboys observers tell it the depth options at tackle are thin.

Per RJ Ochoa at Blogging The Boys:

"At present time the team’s only true tackle option is second-year player Josh Ball who has never taken part in an NFL regular season game and has struggled throughout the preseason, although last week against the Los Angeles Chargers showed some improvement.

"One option that the Cowboys may entertain exploring is to kick their first-round pick Tyler Smith out to left tackle given that they see him playing the position in the future. If they chose to do that then Connor McGovern could play left guard, the position he has been competing for with Tyler Smith to this point."

Oof! That could be a real problem when the Boys are trying to get that Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard running game going or hold up the Commanders' pass rush this season.

Washington faces the Cowboys on Oct. 2 (Week 4) and on Jan. 8 (Week 18) this season. It's safe to say Smith will be out for the first matchup. The second one, Dallas could have its left tackle back anchoring the line.

In any case, the inscrutable NFC East division race just got even more intriguing.