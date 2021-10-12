COVID Outbreak Sends Northern Virginia School Back to Virtual Learning

An elementary school in Northern Virginia is returning to all-virtual learning this week after a COVID-19 outbreak.

All students at Bennett Elementary School in Manassas will go back to virtual learning from Tuesday until the end of the week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The school has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19, three probable cases and more than 200 close contacts who have been notified about possible exposure, according to a letter to families.

Teachers will give live instruction during virtual learning, the school said.