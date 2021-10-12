PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

COVID Outbreak Sends Northern Virginia School Back to Virtual Learning

By NBC Washington Staff

An elementary school in Northern Virginia is returning to all-virtual learning this week after a COVID-19 outbreak.

All students at Bennett Elementary School in Manassas will go back to virtual learning from Tuesday until the end of the week.

The school has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19, three probable cases and more than 200 close contacts who have been notified about possible exposure, according to a letter to families.

Teachers will give live instruction during virtual learning, the school said.

