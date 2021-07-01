COVID-19 State of Emergency Orders End in Maryland, Virginia

States of emergency declared last year in Maryland and Virginia because of the coronavirus crisis have now ended.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam each declared states of emergency in March 2020. As fewer people are sickened and killed by the virus, and more people get vaccinated against it, Hogan ended his state’s emergency order starting Thursday, July 1, 2021. Virginia’s order expired the previous night.

Here’s What Changes Now That the Maryland State of Emergency Is Lifted

No emergency mandates or restrictions related to COVID-19 remain in effect.

Face masks are no longer required anywhere under state law, including in schools, child care facilities and summer camps. Businesses and workplaces, though, can still set their own policies on face coverings. A federal order still requires masks in transit hubs such as airports, train stations and subway stations.

From July 1 to Aug. 15, Maryland is under what the governor’s office calls a “45-day administrative grace period” in which “certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to complete the administrative transition out of the pandemic.” Orders under this grace period include those related to driver’s license renewals, evictions and foreclosures and remote notarization of documents. Go here for more info.

A major effort to get state residents and workers vaccinated against the virus continues.

Hogan cited rising vaccination rates and falling COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers as the reason to take a major step toward a return to normal. But this isn’t “mission accomplished,” he said.

"While the end of the state of emergency is an important step in our recovery from COVID-19, it does not mean that this virus and the variants no longer pose any threat. If you have been vaccinated, you are safe. But those who have not gotten vaccinated will continue to be at risk,” he said on June 15.

Here’s What Changes Now That the Virginia State of Emergency Is Lifted

Virginia ended all COVID-19 mitigation measures on May 28. The state lifted all distancing and capacity restrictions. People who are not vaccinated are still encouraged to wear face masks.

Landlords will no longer be obligated to help seek financial assistance for tenants unable to pay their rent, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Some protections for tenants will remain in place, including 30 days of protection for residents who missed any payments since April 2020. Go here for more info.

In D.C., the D.C. Council voted to provide Mayor Muriel Bowser the authority to extend the public health emergency until July 25 at the latest.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.