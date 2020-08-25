coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19 Cases Rise in Prince William County

3 areas have highest numbers in Virginia

By Drew Wilder

NBC Universal, Inc.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 has been going up in Northern Virginia.

New COVID-19 projection estimates from researchers at the University of Virginia predict that by mid-October, the rate of new cases could be as high as it was during the peak back in May.

Virginia's Department of Health reports Northern Virginia has eight more patients in the hospital this week than were hospitalized two weeks ago.

Northern Virginia's positivity rate is 2% lower than the state average, but Prince William County is about 2% higher than the state average.

Three areas with the highest total positive cases in Virginia are in Prince William County.

Dr. Alison Ansher with the Prince William County Health Department says the high numbers in those areas reflect people who are out working and bringing the coronavirus home to their families.

