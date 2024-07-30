COVID-19 cases on the rise in DMV and nationwide

Doctors say the coronavirus is on the rise in the D.C. region and nationwide, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts are calling it a summer spike. The virus isn’t as dangerous as it was a few years ago, but public health professionals say that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down.

The CDC Says infections are growing in 42 states and territories, with the District and Maryland among 22 states seeing “very high” levels.

“They’re certainly not at the levels we saw in January, but they are increasing,” said Adriana Glenn, an assistant professor at the George Washington University School of Nursing.

She says summer months create a perfect storm for a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Many people are gathering indoors because it’s so warm outside, so people are in these air conditioned spaces, which are really great but if you don’t have the proper ventilation, the virus is circulating in the air,” Glenn said. “Plus we have people who are traveling all over the world.”

The CDC says emergency rooms in Maryland and Virginia have seen a big bump in COVID-19-related visits in recent weeks.

If you’re not feeling well, pay attention to your symptoms, take a test and isolate if necessary

“People are just thinking, ‘well maybe I have a summer cold or maybe it’s allergies,’ and then they’re spreading things, so it’s really important if you’re not getting tested to at least isolate for five days,” Glenn said. “There are certain groups that are at higher risk that really do need to take those extra steps like masking.”