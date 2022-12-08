Crime and Courts

Court Upholds Murder Conviction in 2017 University of Maryland Stabbing

By The Associated Press

The first-degree murder conviction of a white man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a Black college student at the University of Maryland has been upheld by the state's second-highest court.

Sean Urbanski's conviction was upheld by the Court of Special Appeals on Wednesday in the 2017 killing of Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III.

A judge sentenced Sean Urbanski, who is white, to life behind bars for the first-degree murder of Army Lt. Richard Collins III, who is Black. News4's Aimee Cho has the new reaction from Collins' family after the sentencing and the push for justice they've made in their son's name.

Urbanski was initially also charged with a state hate crime, but Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Hill threw out the charge, ruling prosecutors had failed to show Urbanski, who is white, stabbed Collins specifically because Collins was Black.

Urbanski’s attorneys argued the trial judge should not have allowed jurors to consider racist memes and ties to a white nationalist Facebook group found on Urbanski’s phone, because there was no connection between the racially offensive material on the phone and the murder.

Richard Collins III Oct 15, 2021

White Man Appeals Conviction for Killing Black Student at UMD Bus Stop

Richard Collins III May 16

Plaza Dedicated to Bowie State Student Killed in Act of Hate at UMD

However, the appeals panel ruled the trial judge appropriately allowed jurors to consider the material.

“Memes depicting violence against Black people constituted relevant evidence that was probative of Appellant’s intent to violently harm Lt. Collins,” the court wrote. “Thus, this Court holds that the contested evidence was admissible to prove motive for first-degree murder and does not violate the Appellant’s First Amendment rights.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsUniversity of Maryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us