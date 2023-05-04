Court Docs Reveal Federal Wiretap for Phone Linked to Culpeper County Sheriff

Newly uncovered court documents reveal a federal wiretap of a phone linked to Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins. It's the latest development in what the county attorney there now confirms is "an ongoing investigation."

The federal intercept of calls concluded in mid-January 2023, two weeks before court documents confirm the feds seized $10,000 from Jenkins' campaign accounts. The I-Team does not know if the two are connected.

Sheriff Jenkins did not return an email from News4 asking about the development. His D.C. attorney declined comment.

At least three sources in and around Culpeper are aware of several people who received the document notifying them their calls were caught in the surveillance.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It’s unclear if Jenkins knew about it at the time.

Photos obtained by the I-Team show a carefree Jenkins smiling as he sat on Santa’s lap, celebrated with the Grinch and recognized volunteers during the time the phone was tapped in December.

Months later, documents related to the seizure and wiretap remain sealed at federal court.

At the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, elected and appointed leaders wouldn’t say anything to the I-Team about the investigation or Jenkins — or if it was becoming so much of a distraction that the Sheriff should step aside, even temporarily.

County Administrator John Egertson walked away from the I-Team and through a back door as we attempted to ask him about the "ongoing investigation."

Gary Deal, the Chair of the County Board of Supervisors, insisted he had to get to a meeting and refused to answer questions on his way into the building before the meeting started.

Jenkins, the county’s top cop, remains on the job and in charge of a staff of 70 along with his $8 million budget.

You can read the I-Team’s previous report about the Sheriff and his Auxiliary Deputy program here.