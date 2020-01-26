County Approves Arlington National Cemetery Expansion Agreement

The Arlington County Board approved on Saturday an agreement paving the way for Arlington National Cemetery to expand, ensuring servicemembers can be laid to rest there for decades to come.

Arlington National Cemetery was slated to run out of new burial spaces in two to three decades without changes.

The cemetery aims to add 70 acres to its southern border, which would allow for 60,000 new burial plots. That would extend the cemetery's active life into the 2050s, News4 previously reported.

The Memorandum of Agreement approved on Saturday helps set up how Arlington County will work with the Army and other stakeholders as the Southern Expansion Project moves forward.

News4 partner WTOP reported that the plan would soon require partially removing a blue granite boundary wall that dates back to 1897 and converting space around the Air Force Memorial to pedestrian and burial space.