Local
Virginia

County Approves Arlington National Cemetery Expansion Agreement

Arlington National Cemetery was slated to run out of new burial spaces in two to three decades without changes

By Sophia Barnes

By Sophia Barnes

arlington national cemetery nbc4washington
NBC Washington

The Arlington County Board approved on Saturday an agreement paving the way for Arlington National Cemetery to expand, ensuring servicemembers can be laid to rest there for decades to come.

Arlington National Cemetery was slated to run out of new burial spaces in two to three decades without changes.

The cemetery aims to add 70 acres to its southern border, which would allow for 60,000 new burial plots. That would extend the cemetery's active life into the 2050s, News4 previously reported.

The Memorandum of Agreement approved on Saturday helps set up how Arlington County will work with the Army and other stakeholders as the Southern Expansion Project moves forward.

Local

D.C. 1 min ago

Manhunt After Fatal Stabbing Near Union Station, Trains Bypassing: Police

Maryland 12 hours ago

Sick Passenger Escorted Off Plane at BWI Amid Coronavirus Scare

News4 partner WTOP reported that the plan would soon require partially removing a blue granite boundary wall that dates back to 1897 and converting space around the Air Force Memorial to pedestrian and burial space.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaArlington CountyArlington National Cemetery
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us