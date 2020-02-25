Countdown to the 2020 Virginia Primary: What You Need To Know

In one week, Virginia voters will join 13 other states, American Samoa and Democrats abroad in the most crowded presidential primary of the season: Super Tuesday.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed, but you have until Tuesday night by 5 p.m. to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you. Please note there are certain qualifications for voting absentee.

Here is everything else you need to know before heading to the polls:

What Time Are The Polls Open?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and they close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. If a voter is in line by 7 p.m., they will be able to vote.

Where Can I Find My Polling Place?

You can find information on your polling place, in addition to accessing your Virginia voter record by logging in here.

Who Can Vote, and in Which Primary?

Virginia’s primary is open, which means any registered voter can cast a ballot for candidates in either the Republican or Democratic primary — but only one.

Do I Need ID?

Virginia Law requires that voters show one acceptable photo identification card when voting in person. Acceptable forms of ID include a Virginia driver’s license, Virginia DMV-issued photo ID, United States passport, Employer-issued photo ID, student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university in Virginia and more. The full list of valid identification can be found here.

What If I Do Not Have a Photo ID or My ID Is Expired?

You can go to your nearest voter registration office and fill out an application and get a free voter photo ID. You are able to do this on Election Day.

So Is REAL ID Required to Vote?

No. You do not need a REAL ID to vote.

What If I forget my ID?

You can vote on a provisional ballot. You will be given further instructions on election day regarding deadlines to provide your ID.

What If I’m a Voter with Special Needs?

Every voting place is legally mandated to provide accessible voting options. Curbside voting from your vehicle is available if you are 65 or older or have a physical disability. There is also at least one accessible voting booth with a chair, seating options for those waiting to vote, notepads to communicate in writing, a magnifier for election material and more. For full details on accessibility in the polls, please go here.

Who Is On The Ballot?

A full list of presidential democratic primary candidates is available here. The list will be updated again on Monday if necessary.

Any other questions?

Check out the official Virginia Department of Elections website.