Proposal Would Make Metro Free for DC Residents

Can you imagine not having to pay for your Metro ride? A D.C. Council member says he wants to make that a reality for the District's residents.



Council member Charles Allen tells News4, he plans to introduce legislation on Monday that would allow D.C. residents to receive up to $100 every month to pay for public transit.

NEW: DC Councilmember @charlesallen and others calling to make Metro FREE for DC residents. Story was first reported by @justingeorge Story coming for @nbcwashington #wmata pic.twitter.com/1G67g4JLbn — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) March 2, 2020

Here are the full details - notice the importance being placed on Metrobus and improving quality bus service. #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/nK82hZiwij — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) March 2, 2020

The money would go on residents' SmarTrip cards and would be paid for through surplus taxes that the city has been collecting.

That tax surplus is expected to continue for a number of years.



There are questions about how a program like this would work. Other cities have tried and failed to implement similar programs.



News4 is waiting for comment from Metro.

The Washington Post was first to report Allen's proposal.