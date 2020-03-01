Local
Washington DC

Proposal Would Make Metro Free for DC Residents

D.C. residents would receive up to $100 every month for Metro rail and bus service

By Adam Tuss

Getty Images

Can you imagine not having to pay for your Metro ride? A D.C. Council member says he wants to make that a reality for the District's residents.

Council member Charles Allen tells News4, he plans to introduce legislation on Monday that would allow D.C. residents to receive up to $100 every month to pay for public transit.

The money would go on residents' SmarTrip cards and would be paid for through surplus taxes that the city has been collecting.

That tax surplus is expected to continue for a number of years.

There are questions about how a program like this would work. Other cities have tried and failed to implement similar programs.

News4 is waiting for comment from Metro.

The Washington Post was first to report Allen's proposal.

