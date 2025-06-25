Costco sends email about sexual health data in Virginia: What does it mean?

Many Costco members in Virginia recently received an email from the company regarding their personal data — and we heard from many of you asking exactly what it means.

The email is letting customers know that Costco will be complying with a new law going into effect July 1 in Virginia. The new law will give people stronger privacy protections for health-related data, specifically reproductive and sexual health information.

A summary of the law says "obtaining, disclosing, selling, or disseminating personally identifiable reproductive or sexual health information, as defined in the bill, without the consent of the consumer is a prohibited practice under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act," according to the Virginia State Legislative Information System.

So, say that you're on Costco's website and you're searching for birth control or a pregnancy test. Costco is now letting you know that they'll tell you exactly what they're doing with that information. The retailer says they're using that information simply to fulfill your search or request and states that they don't sell or share any of this health data with third parties.

Any company doing business in Virginia must comply with these new privacy laws as of July 1.

Each company will have to let you know how they handle health and reproductive data in particular. They may not do it the same way Costco does, but they will have to disclose exactly what they're going to do with this particular data.

The email sent by Costco says in full:

"In response to a new law enacted in Virginia, Costco is providing Virginia members with this important information regarding our processing of 'reproductive or sexual health information.'

"When you use Costco services to search for or purchase a health care product or service, you consent to Costco and its service providers processing your personal information as necessary to provide you with the product or service you request. This includes information related to reproductive or sexual health care products and services. Costco’s privacy practices for such consumer health data is described in our Consumer Health Privacy Notice. We do not sell or share consumer health data with third parties or otherwise use consumer health data for targeted advertising.



"For additional information, please see our Consumer Health Data Privacy Notice."