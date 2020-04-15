Coronavirus Stimulus Funds Hit Bank Accounts Amid High Need in DC Area

D.C.'s mayor is giving an update now on the city's coronavirus response. Watch live in the video feed above.

Coronavirus virus stimulus funds are hitting bank accounts in the D.C. area as unemployment claims rise and grocery giveaway sites see long lines.

People who have bank account information on file with the IRS have begun to receive cash payments of $1,200 per person, $2,400 per couple and $500 per child.

The funds arrived as people in the region expressed overwhelming need. So many people lined up to get free groceries outside a school in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday that the site had nothing left to give within 30 minutes. More than 300 families came looking for help.

Here’s where we are Wednesday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area.

As of Wednesday morning, 18,729 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the region. D.C. had reported 2,197 cases, Maryland had 10,032 and Virginia had 6,500. At least 616 people had died. Go here for details.

Anyone who rides Metro trains, buses or MetroAccess vehicles is now “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask or cloth face covering, Metro said in an update Tuesday night. However, riders who chose not to do so will not be denied transportation.

The leaders of D.C, Maryland and Virginia released a joint statement via video on Tuesday night, urging everyone in the D.C. area to abide by the stay-at-home orders in place. Pandemics know no borders, they said.

“Together, the three of us have one simple but important message,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan began.

“Stay home,” each of the leaders then said repeatedly.

Doctors in the region are brushing up their intensive care skills in preparation for a possible surge in virus cases. A mobile ICU lab has simulations and mannequins that let doctors practice working with ventilators.

And something to give you a little boost: Two professional opera singers who lost jobs because of cancelled performances have been singing as they stroll through parks in the area.

“With the social distancing and everything, people need to feel a certain connection,” singer Lori Sen said.

D.C.’s mayor will address the public at 11 a.m. Virginia’s governor will speak at 2 p.m. and Maryland’s governor will speak at 2:30. You can watch live on NBCWashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.