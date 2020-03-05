Coronavirus Pop-Up Opens in DC to Sell Masks, Hand Sanitizer

A new pop-up shop on Florida Avenue in Northeast D.C. is raising criticism after one woman decided to sell supplies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The shop owner, Adilisha Patrom, started selling face masks, disinfecting wipes, bleach and hand sanitizer to people looking to stay healthy as the coronavirus continues to spread. However, some people in the Trinidad neighborhood question whether she’s capitalizing on people’s fears.

Patrom pushes back and says she is offering products that are becoming more difficult to find.

“I think having like a hub here in D.C. where people can come get information as well as product is really good for this community,” Patrom said.

Patrom buys her products from retail stores and marks them up to make a profit.