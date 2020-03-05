coronavirus

Coronavirus Pop-Up Opens in DC to Sell Masks, Hand Sanitizer

By Chris Gordon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new pop-up shop on Florida Avenue in Northeast D.C. is raising criticism after one woman decided to sell supplies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

The shop owner, Adilisha Patrom, started selling face masks, disinfecting wipes, bleach and hand sanitizer to people looking to stay healthy as the coronavirus continues to spread. However, some people in the Trinidad neighborhood question whether she’s capitalizing on people’s fears. 

Patrom pushes back and says she is offering products that are becoming more difficult to find. 

Local

mystery payments 11 mins ago

Maryland Family Investigates Mystery Payments on Phone Bill

taxi driver 2 hours ago

Metrobus Driver Helps Slumped Over Taxi Driver Near Union Station

“I think having like a hub here in D.C. where people can come get information as well as product is really good for this community,” Patrom said. 

Patrom buys her products from retail stores and marks them up to make a profit.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTRINIDADcoronavirus popuppopup
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us