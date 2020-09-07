Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 7

More students in the D.C. area will return to school on Tuesday, as online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic restarts after Labor Day.

Students head back to school in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, among others, plus the city of Alexandria.

Many school districts have spent the past several weeks helping families get the computers and internet access they need.

Here's where we stand with the virus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as summer turns to fall.

What the Data Shows

Another 36 cases of the virus were announced Monday in D.C. The seven-day rolling average of new cases has been below 60 since mid-August. No additional deaths were announced.

Maryland added 764 cases. This is the highest daily increase in new cases since mid-August, and the highest seven-day rolling average of new cases since the same time. Another five people died of the virus.

Virginia added 602 cases. This is a lower daily increase than we've seen in recent weeks but the seven-day rolling average of new cases is about the same. Six more deaths were announced.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Dozens of University of Maryland students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the fall semester began last week and a limited number of students moved on campus. Read more.

Before the school year starts online, Trinity United Methodist Church in Alexandria held an outdoor “blessing of the Chromebooks.” See video here.

Maryland entered phase three of reopening Friday, but several counties say they aren't prepared to move forward yet. Read more.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been targeted by scammers during the pandemic, likely including one family who had a strange experience after listing their home for sale. Read the News4 I-Team report.

Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier. Here's what to know.

Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place. Read more.

People collecting unemployment insurance in the D.C. region soon will begin seeing the extra $300 President Donald Trump promised — some sooner than others. Read more.

D.C. Public Schools are seeing a 70% drop in vaccinations among students. Here's more information.

James Madison University will move primarily to online learning after hundreds of students were diagnosed with COVID-19 less than two weeks after students returned to campus. Read more.

Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said. Read more.

Arlington County police have begun enforcing social distancing in the nightlife area of Clarendon. Read more.

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

