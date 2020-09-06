Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 6

The start of a most unusual school year will get a most unusual blessing on Sunday in the D.C. area: the blessing of the Chromebooks.

A pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Alexandria will bless the computers used for all-online school at an outdoor celebration Sunday evening. Families also are welcome to bring “an item from their desk/school working space to be blessed for the new school year" as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Alexandria City Public Schools starts virtual learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday. School also will start Tuesday in Arlington, Fairfax, Howard, Loudoun and Prince William counties, among others.

Here's where we stand with the virus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as summer turns to fall.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

What the Data Shows

Another 41 cases of the virus were announced Sunday in D.C. This holds about steady with the daily number of new cases in the past week. No additional deaths were announced.

Maryland added 512 cases. This falls below the recent daily average of new cases. Another three people died of the virus.

Virginia added 1,126 cases. This is higher than we’ve seen in about the past week. One more death was announced.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Maryland entered phase three of reopening Friday, but several counties say they aren't prepared to move forward yet. Read more.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been targeted by scammers during the pandemic, likely including one family who had a strange experience after listing their home for sale. Read the News4 I-Team report.

Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier. Here's what to know.

Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place. Read more.

People collecting unemployment insurance in the D.C. region soon will begin seeing the extra $300 President Donald Trump promised — some sooner than others. Read more.

D.C. Public Schools are seeing a 70% drop in vaccinations among students. Here's more information.

James Madison University will move primarily to online learning after hundreds of students were diagnosed with COVID-19 less than two weeks after students returned to campus. Read more.

Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said. Read more.

Ocean City is postponing plans to re-deck its iconic boardwalk because of a lumber shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.

Arlington County police have begun enforcing social distancing in the nightlife area of Clarendon. Read more.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.