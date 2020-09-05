Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 5

This Labor Day weekend will go down as another holiday with traditions challenged by the coronavirus pandemic, and health experts are concerned that any gatherings could lead to a new surge of cases.

Already, Maryland and Virginia watched case numbers climb over the past week. And the entire capital region saw a weeks-long surge in coronavirus cases after the last major holiday, July Fourth.

This long weekend, parties, grill outs and family gatherings could lead to more coronavirus cases.

“I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert. "Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?”

If you head out this weekend, social distancing (at least 6 feet away from others) and masks are key, experts say.

The activities you choose can also make a difference. As a rule, outdoor is better than indoor.

“I would rather see someone on a beach, being physically separated enough, than someone crowded in an indoor bar,” Fauci said.

What the Data Shows

In terms of new diagnoses, Maryland and Virginia have been seeing worrying inclines while D.C. reports falling cases.

Over the past week, D.C.'s average case count fell from 53 to 45.

On Saturday, a troubling two-week streak in Virginia finally broke when the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases dipped. It went from 973 on Friday to 938 on Saturday.

Will the decline continue? It's too early to tell.

Maryland entered phase three reopening on Friday and on Saturday recorded the sixth day of average case numbers rising.

Friday and Saturday's additional cases were the highest reported since the beginning of August.

In Montgomery County, the number of new cases has ticked upward in the past week. Other goals are closer to where the county wants them: Hospital bed utilization is around the benchmark and the proportion of positive tests has been declining.

In Prince George's County, leaders report meeting goals of increasing testing, maintaining a low percentage of positive tests and reporting decreasing new cases. Hospitalizations are up, but the latest statistics show that there are still an acceptable number of open beds for those who need them.

Areas of concern in Maryland include Caroline and Worcester counties, where the percentage of positive tests has surged above 7.5%, which is higher than the goal of 5% positivity.

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

