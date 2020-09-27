Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 27

Would you feel safe enough to watch live performances indoors or a movie outdoors as the coronavirus pandemic continues?

D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances with no more than 50 people. City Winery, GALA Hispanic Theatre, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Kennedy Center, The Hamilton and Union Stage were invited to the pilot program.

D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies. They also would be limited to having 50 people. The executive director of the group, Kristen Bardern, said they’re working on making a decision.

“We’re weighing our options to see if it makes sense to hold outdoor movies for 50 people,” she said.

The BID would still have to pay for licensing fees for the films and for a production company to set it all up.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 35 more COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Maryland reported 431 more cases and 10 more deaths. Virginia reported 561 more cases and 14 more deaths.

The seven-day rolling averages in D.C. and Maryland were about steady compared to the data for the past week. The average had a downward trend in Virginia.

Reporting can fluctuate based on lab bandwidth, how many people get tested and the day of the week.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

