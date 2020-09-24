coronavirus

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 24

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By Anisa Holmes and NBC Washington Staff

As temperatures drop and the flu season ramps up, it's more important than ever to protect yourself from both the flu and the coronavirus. The flu and COVID-19 can have similar symptoms, so testing may be needed for an accurate diagnosis.

Symptoms including sore throat, cough, body aches, fever and shortness of breath are common to both viruses.

However, people with COVID-19 are more likely to lose their sense of taste or smell and may be sicker for a longer time than those with the flu.

The Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to start a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning in November.

Families can still choose a virtual-only plan for their children. Children participating in the hybrid setup would go back to the classroom for two days a week, starting Nov. 9.

Virginia Senate candidates took to the stage Wednesday night for a socially distanced debate about how to handle the pandemic. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, criticized opponent Daniel Gade, saying he had downplayed the coronavirus and failed to wear a mask or follow social distancing guidelines at campaign events.

"At the end of the day, the coronavirus is going to be with us for a long time, and what we can't do is give in to fear," Gade countered. "What we have to do though, is protect people who are vulnerable."

Democrat Mark Warner and Republican Daniel Gade debate how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

What the Data Shows

Seven-day moving averages of new cases are still decreasing in Maryland and Virginia. Over the past two weeks, the number fell from 581 to 469 in Maryland and 918 to 784 in Virginia. In D.C., the seven-day average is at 45.

Hospitalizations in the region remain at good levels. In D.C., only 4.5% of all people hospitalized are COVID-19 patients.

The positivity rate is 1.9% in D.C., 2.57% in Maryland and 5.3% in Virginia.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

  • Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
  • Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
  • Always cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
