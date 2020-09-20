Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 20

The majority of classes at Virginia’s community colleges will be conducted virtually during the spring semester, the system’s head announced.

Chancellor Glenn DuBois sent notice of the college system’s plan to students on Friday, The Daily Press of Newport News reported.

Staying online is the “safest and most prudent choice” with the continued pandemic and the arrival of the flu season, he added.

Effective Monday at 5 p.m., Maryland's indoor dining capacity will be increased from 50% to 75%, just in time for Maryland’s first-ever Restaurant Week, which began on Sept. 18. Restaurant Week will continue through Sept. 27.

Restaurants will have to enforce proper social distancing and follow public health requirements consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and the National Restaurant Association.

On Sunday, D.C. reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and Maryland reported 412. Virginia reported 766 new cases, the lowest single-day increase in nearly two weeks.

Virginia is reporting improvements in its coronavirus metrics across the board.

The current seven-day average of new cases is at 866, the lowest figure reported in the state since Aug. 26.

Hospitalizations in Virginia are also declining. There are currently 631 Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19. That's 184 less people than were hospitalized two weeks ago.

The seven-day positivity rate is also continuing on a downward trend with a reported rate of 5.9% on Sunday, a low not reported since late June.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report