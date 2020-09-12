Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 12

The seven-day mean of new coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia increased Saturday as each area reported higher-than-average new infections.
The spread of COVID-19 on the Virginia Tech campus has scuttled another planned college game. Virginia and Virginia Tech were scheduled to face off next Saturday, for both teams' season opener, but have rescheduled.
Virginia Tech has reported 633 positive coronavirus tests within its community since beginning testing in early August.
A coronavirus outbreak is ripping through Deerfield Correctional Center in Capon, Virginia, which houses a population of older, sicker inmates, the state department of corrections says.
It's the most deadly outbreak at any Virginia Department of Corrections facility, according to a press release.
Six inmates have died and 44% of the 925 inmates there have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The facility says all inmates have been tested.
Arlington, Virginia, is ready to take funding from the state to aid in its coronavirus response.
The county board voted to accept $320,287 to step up testing. Another $140,000 will employ two full-time peer recovery specialists, who could help people with serious mental health or substance abuse disorders who have been hurt by the pandemic.
Here's where we stand as the virus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
D.C. added 59 new cases on Saturday, pulling the average up. For most of September so far, that number had been falling.
The moving daily case average is a metric to watch in the District, but it’s too early to tell if it shows a worsening pandemic or expected fluctuations.
Virginia added 1,147 cases, the highest number in about two weeks. The state’s moving average increased for the sixth day in a row to 951.
Maryland added 809 new cases to its database on Saturday, the highest in nearly a month. While its case moving average increased from Friday, it’s still lower than it was one week ago.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Gov. Larry Hogan says that the state will be the first member of a multistate coalition to purchase a large amount of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. Read more.
- Some D.C. Public Schools students could be back in the classroom as early as this month, the mayor said. Read more
- Up to 25,000 low-income students and families in D.C. are set to be provided free internet connections under a new initiative from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Here's what to know.
- What can sewage tell us about COVID-19 in our communities? Stafford County, Virginia, provides an example.
- Washington, D.C., has released an updated list of states that are considered “high risk” during the coronavirus pandemic and subject to travel restrictions. Here's the list.
- Dozens of University of Maryland students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the fall semester began last week and a limited number of students moved on campus. Read more.
- Before the school year starts online, Trinity United Methodist Church in Alexandria held an outdoor “blessing of the Chromebooks.” See video here.
- Maryland entered phase three of reopening Friday, but several counties say they aren't prepared to move forward yet. Read more.
- Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been targeted by scammers during the pandemic, likely including one family who had a strange experience after listing their home for sale. Read the News4 I-Team report.
- Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier. Here's what to know.
- Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place. Read more.
- People collecting unemployment insurance in the D.C. region soon will begin seeing the extra $300 President Donald Trump promised — some sooner than others. Read more.
- D.C. Public Schools are seeing a 70% drop in vaccinations among students. Here's more information.
Reopening Tracker
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that won't enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he has authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools have both affirmed that they are not altering plans to host classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Private and parochial schools in Maryland can choose when to reopen after a back-and-forth between county health officials and the governor. Read more.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening on July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- Prince George's County entered full phase two on June 23, allowing the MGM Casino and gyms to reopen.
- D.C. entered phase two on June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two on June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report
