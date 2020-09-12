Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 12

The seven-day mean of new coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia increased Saturday as each area reported higher-than-average new infections.

The spread of COVID-19 on the Virginia Tech campus has scuttled another planned college game. Virginia and Virginia Tech were scheduled to face off next Saturday, for both teams' season opener, but have rescheduled.

Virginia Tech has reported 633 positive coronavirus tests within its community since beginning testing in early August.

A coronavirus outbreak is ripping through Deerfield Correctional Center in Capon, Virginia, which houses a population of older, sicker inmates, the state department of corrections says.

It's the most deadly outbreak at any Virginia Department of Corrections facility, according to a press release.

Six inmates have died and 44% of the 925 inmates there have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The facility says all inmates have been tested.

Arlington, Virginia, is ready to take funding from the state to aid in its coronavirus response.

The county board voted to accept $320,287 to step up testing. Another $140,000 will employ two full-time peer recovery specialists, who could help people with serious mental health or substance abuse disorders who have been hurt by the pandemic.

Here's where we stand as the virus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. added 59 new cases on Saturday, pulling the average up. For most of September so far, that number had been falling.

The moving daily case average is a metric to watch in the District, but it’s too early to tell if it shows a worsening pandemic or expected fluctuations.

Virginia added 1,147 cases, the highest number in about two weeks. The state’s moving average increased for the sixth day in a row to 951.

Maryland added 809 new cases to its database on Saturday, the highest in nearly a month. While its case moving average increased from Friday, it’s still lower than it was one week ago.

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

