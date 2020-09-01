Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 1

The coronavirus pandemic might be having a negative effect on children getting their vaccines on time.
In Washington, D.C., about 70% fewer public school children have received their vaccinations during the pandemic. The city is partnering with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities to offer free vaccination clinics for students.
The Kids Mobile Medical Clinics will be offered every Tuesday until September 29th. You must call to schedule an appointment for one of the locations:
- Kids Mobile Medical Clinic at Kelly Miller Middle School: 202-444-8888
- Anacostia High School: 202-724-5529
- Roosevelt High School: 202-727-6333
It's not just in D.C.: Virginia and Maryland have both identified falling vaccine rates.
The Centers for Disease Control says children and pediatricians should work to continue with well-child visits and vaccines, especially if that child is under the age of 2.
Doctors are urging people to get their flu shot, concerned about the possibility of a severe flu season coming on top of the coronavirus pandemic.
What the Data Shows
Virginia counted 960 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That's among the higher numbers posted recently.
The average number of new cases reported over a weeklong period in Virginia is increasing, a troubling trend. It sits at 945 on Tuesday, a high point not seen since Aug. 13.
One month ago, Virginia was fighting back a surge in coronavirus cases. Now, the trend line is headed back near those levels.
D.C. added 57 new cases and Maryland counted 614 on Tuesday. Their seven-day averages have remained mostly stable.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said. Read more.
- Ocean City is postponing plans to re-deck its iconic boardwalk because of a lumber shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.
- Arlington County police have begun enforcing social distancing in the nightlife area of Clarendon. Read more.
- D.C.'s Department of Health put out an updated list of high-risk states with travel restrictions Thursday, and Delaware is no longer on the list. Read more.
- Virginians on unemployment will get an extra $300 on top of what the state pays out. Read more.
- Special needs students are among the first groups who should get in-person instruction, Fairfax County school officials say. Read more.
- The federal government has started sending new COVID-19 testing systems to nursing homes around the country in hopes that the rapid results provided by antigen tests will slow the spread of the virus. Long-term care facilities certainly welcome that assistance, but some have major concerns about those tests. Get the News4 I-Team report.
Reopening Tracker
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday he has authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools both affirmed that they are not altering plans to have all-online school throughout the first half of the school year.
- Private and parochial schools in Maryland can choose when to reopen after a back-and-forth between county health officials and the governor. Read more.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening on July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- Prince George's County entered full phase two on June 23, allowing the MGM Casino and gyms to reopen.
- D.C. entered phase two on June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two on June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
- Maryland entered phase two of reopening on June 10, permitting indoor dining, outdoor pools and outside amusements to reopen.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report