Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 1

The coronavirus pandemic might be having a negative effect on children getting their vaccines on time.

In Washington, D.C., about 70% fewer public school children have received their vaccinations during the pandemic. The city is partnering with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities to offer free vaccination clinics for students.

The Kids Mobile Medical Clinics will be offered every Tuesday until September 29th. You must call to schedule an appointment for one of the locations:

Kids Mobile Medical Clinic at Kelly Miller Middle School: 202-444-8888

Anacostia High School: 202-724-5529

Roosevelt High School: 202-727-6333

It's not just in D.C.: Virginia and Maryland have both identified falling vaccine rates.

The Centers for Disease Control says children and pediatricians should work to continue with well-child visits and vaccines, especially if that child is under the age of 2.

Doctors are urging people to get their flu shot, concerned about the possibility of a severe flu season coming on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

What the Data Shows

Virginia counted 960 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That's among the higher numbers posted recently.

The average number of new cases reported over a weeklong period in Virginia is increasing, a troubling trend. It sits at 945 on Tuesday, a high point not seen since Aug. 13.

One month ago, Virginia was fighting back a surge in coronavirus cases. Now, the trend line is headed back near those levels.

D.C. added 57 new cases and Maryland counted 614 on Tuesday. Their seven-day averages have remained mostly stable.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said. Read more.

Ocean City is postponing plans to re-deck its iconic boardwalk because of a lumber shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.

Arlington County police have begun enforcing social distancing in the nightlife area of Clarendon. Read more.

D.C.'s Department of Health put out an updated list of high-risk states with travel restrictions Thursday, and Delaware is no longer on the list. Read more.

Virginians on unemployment will get an extra $300 on top of what the state pays out. Read more.

Special needs students are among the first groups who should get in-person instruction, Fairfax County school officials say. Read more.

The federal government has started sending new COVID-19 testing systems to nursing homes around the country in hopes that the rapid results provided by antigen tests will slow the spread of the virus. Long-term care facilities certainly welcome that assistance, but some have major concerns about those tests. Get the News4 I-Team report.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report