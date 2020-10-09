Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 9

A Northern Virginia teachers' union is apologizing after some of its members used child-size coffins as props in a protest caravan Wednesday seeking the delay of in-person education due to COVID-19.

The Prince William Education Association posted the apology on its Facebook page early Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he hasn't gone to the White House in months because their approach to safety during the pandemic "is different than mine," NBC News reported.

Sen. McConnell, who said that he's insisted on mask wearing and social distancing in the Senate, suggested that the Trump administration had not been doing enough to keep the White House safe from COVID-19.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., introduced legislation to form a 25th Amendment commission that would assess the president's physical and mental fitness to hold office. Pelosi said the bill would ensure that a plan of succession is in place if and when and President is unable to carry out his or her duties.

Activists in hazmat suits gathered in front of the White House Thursday holding “CAUTION” signs to highlight the recent coronavirus outbreak within President Donald Trump's administration.

Other signs carried messages such as “Disinfect the White House,” “Let CDC Begin Contact Tracing Immediately,” and “Outbreak? Crime Scene? Or Both.”

A spike in new D.C. residents seeking coronavirus tests has continued through the week. As of Friday, testing levels are still slightly higher than average compared to past weeks.

This week, an average of 4,015 COVID-19 tests were administered in D.C. each day. That's nearly 1,000 tests more than the average number of tests administered daily in September (3,245).

A Northern Virginia hair salon is offering curbside haircuts as part of their COVID-19 safety initiatives. Hair Cuttery announced the official expansion of their "Curbside Cuts" Friday. The initiative first launched in August in an effort to ease clients' concerns about getting haircuts during the pandemic. Curbside cuts are now available daily at the chain's Penrose Square location in south Arlington.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

The spread of COVID-19 is speeding up in the region, according to recent trends. The seven-day averages of new cases are significantly higher than last week.

D.C.'s daily average has increased from 37 last week to 60 this week. Maryland has increased from 552 to 562, and Virginia has increased from 652 to 868 in the same time frame.

D.C. reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, Maryland reported 734, and Virginia had 971 Friday. Ten lives were reported lost in Maryland and 13 in Virginia.

Hospitalizations in the region continue to remain higher than recent weeks. There are 651 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Virginia, 99 in D.C. and 391 in Maryland.

Low positivity rates continue to indicate adequate testing. The rates are 2.1% in D.C., 2.87% in Maryland and 4.8% in Virginia.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: