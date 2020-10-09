Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 9

A Northern Virginia teachers' union is apologizing after some of its members used child-size coffins as props in a protest caravan Wednesday seeking the delay of in-person education due to COVID-19.
The Prince William Education Association posted the apology on its Facebook page early Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he hasn't gone to the White House in months because their approach to safety during the pandemic "is different than mine," NBC News reported.
Sen. McConnell, who said that he's insisted on mask wearing and social distancing in the Senate, suggested that the Trump administration had not been doing enough to keep the White House safe from COVID-19.
Activists in hazmat suits gathered in front of the White House Thursday holding “CAUTION” signs to highlight the recent coronavirus outbreak within President Donald Trump's administration.
Other signs carried messages such as “Disinfect the White House,” “Let CDC Begin Contact Tracing Immediately,” and “Outbreak? Crime Scene? Or Both.”
A spike in new D.C. residents seeking coronavirus tests has continued through the week. As of Friday, testing levels are still slightly higher than average compared to past weeks.
This week, an average of 4,015 COVID-19 tests were administered in D.C. each day. That's nearly 1,000 tests more than the average number of tests administered daily in September (3,245).
A Northern Virginia hair salon is offering curbside haircuts as part of their COVID-19 safety initiatives. Hair Cuttery announced the official expansion of their "Curbside Cuts" Friday. The initiative first launched in August in an effort to ease clients' concerns about getting haircuts during the pandemic. Curbside cuts are now available daily at the chain's Penrose Square location in south Arlington.
Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
The spread of COVID-19 is speeding up in the region, according to recent trends. The seven-day averages of new cases are significantly higher than last week.
D.C.'s daily average has increased from 37 last week to 60 this week. Maryland has increased from 552 to 562, and Virginia has increased from 652 to 868 in the same time frame.
D.C. reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, Maryland reported 734, and Virginia had 971 Friday. Ten lives were reported lost in Maryland and 13 in Virginia.
Hospitalizations in the region continue to remain higher than recent weeks. There are 651 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Virginia, 99 in D.C. and 391 in Maryland.
Low positivity rates continue to indicate adequate testing. The rates are 2.1% in D.C., 2.87% in Maryland and 4.8% in Virginia.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Childcare capacity is expanding in Maryland under phase three. Montgomery and Prince George's counties have opted to remain at current operating levels.
- D.C. reported 105 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the highest number since early June.
- Gym goers in Arlington, Virginia, will soon take spin classes on an open air training terrace instead of peddling away indoors. Take a look at how it works.
- D.C. updated its list of states subject to travel restrictions because they're considered high risk due to coronavirus. The next updated list is set to be released Monday, Oct. 19.
- A Maryland high school donated the money it raised for prom to an effort to fight COVID-19 when the pandemic forced it to cancel the party.
- D.C. plans to have high school sports return in January.
- D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances. D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies.
- A judge sentenced a Maryland man to a year in jail for throwing parties that exceeded capacity restrictions at the beginning of the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.
Reopening Tracker
- D.C.'s mayor extended the city's coronavirus state of emergency Wednesday to last through the end of the year.
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said Thursday, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Prince George's County will allow tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. It adjusted some other rules on Wednesday, too. Read more.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools both affirmed that they were not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.