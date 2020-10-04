Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 4

President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis continued to capture attention in the D.C. area on Sunday.

Outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, people gathered to pray for the president as he is treated. Well-wishers sang, left bouquets and held hand-lettered signs.

It’s unclear where Trump was exposed to the virus but attention has focused on a White House event Sept. 26 introducing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Trump gathered more than 150 people in the Rose Garden, where they mingled, hugged and shook hands — overwhelmingly without masks.

D.C. has limited gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Photos also show several indoor receptions, where Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, her family, senators and others gathered in the close quarters in the White House.

Among those who attended who have now tested positive: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

The president had a full week of official and campaign events before his hospitalization Friday.

A third Republican senator, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, announced his positive test Saturday, and he had not attended Barrett’s nomination kickoff.

The administration said a White House medical team is tracing contacts.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., sent their thoughts to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a speedy recovery from COVID-19 at the start of a House Select Subcommittee Coronavirus hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Trump announced he and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 46 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Another two people died, the data says. The seven-day rolling average of cases was about steady in comparison to recent days.

Maryland reported 471 more cases and two more deaths. The seven-day rolling average of cases was higher than it’s been in two weeks.

Virginia reported 960 more cases and three more deaths. The seven-day rolling average of cases was higher that it’s been in about a week.

