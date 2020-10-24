Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 24

At first glance it's hard to fathom: A sea of white outside RFK Stadium is more than 200,000 flags honoring those who died from COVID-19.

The public art project, titled "In America, How Could This Happen" was conceptualized by D.C.-area artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg and brought to life with the help of dozens of community volunteers, some who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Photos: Artist Installs More Than 200,000 Flags in DC, Symbolizing COVID-19 Deaths

Thousands of people are expected to gather on the National Mall on Sunday for a prayer rally, and participants are not required to wear masks, triggering concerns this could become a super spreader event.

Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend Let Us Worship from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

While many are reconsidering Halloween traditions during the pandemic, the lights will come on for trick-or-treating at the White House on Sunday.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have invited children, including families of frontline workers and military members, to an event celebrating Halloween on the White House Lawn.

About three weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the president and first lady plan to wave to kids from the South Portico.

Masks will be required for anyone older than 2 years old and anyone handing out goodies will wear gloves, the White House says.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles says a consistent increase in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks may mean the county has to phase back in restrictions.

The county announced it will look at certain indicators to make its decision: the daily case rate, the testing positivity rate and the rate of transmission.

“I don’t want to see us have to rollback any of the activities that we have reopened over the last three or four months," county executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. "If we all do our part, I believe we can keep the risk of greater transmission low.”

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 97 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths for the fourth day in a row. Maryland reported 796 new cases and 13 deaths. Virginia reported 839 new cases and 35 deaths.

Seven-day averages in D.C. (53), Maryland (623) and Virginia (825), are remaining in line with levels seen over the past week.

