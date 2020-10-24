Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 24

At first glance it's hard to fathom: A sea of white outside RFK Stadium is more than 200,000 flags honoring those who died from COVID-19.
The public art project, titled "In America, How Could This Happen" was conceptualized by D.C.-area artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg and brought to life with the help of dozens of community volunteers, some who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
Photos: Artist Installs More Than 200,000 Flags in DC, Symbolizing COVID-19 Deaths
Thousands of people are expected to gather on the National Mall on Sunday for a prayer rally, and participants are not required to wear masks, triggering concerns this could become a super spreader event.
Up to 15,000 people are expected to attend Let Us Worship from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
While many are reconsidering Halloween traditions during the pandemic, the lights will come on for trick-or-treating at the White House on Sunday.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have invited children, including families of frontline workers and military members, to an event celebrating Halloween on the White House Lawn.
About three weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the president and first lady plan to wave to kids from the South Portico.
Masks will be required for anyone older than 2 years old and anyone handing out goodies will wear gloves, the White House says.
Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles says a consistent increase in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks may mean the county has to phase back in restrictions.
The county announced it will look at certain indicators to make its decision: the daily case rate, the testing positivity rate and the rate of transmission.
“I don’t want to see us have to rollback any of the activities that we have reopened over the last three or four months," county executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. "If we all do our part, I believe we can keep the risk of greater transmission low.”
Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported 97 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths for the fourth day in a row. Maryland reported 796 new cases and 13 deaths. Virginia reported 839 new cases and 35 deaths.
Seven-day averages in D.C. (53), Maryland (623) and Virginia (825), are remaining in line with levels seen over the past week.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Maryland and Virginia released their plans for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, but D.C. is staying mum for now.
- Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging D.C. residents who use iPhone or Android smartphones to opt-in to a new COVID-19 contact-tracing app.
- Most new COVID-19 cases in D.C. come from social events, according to data presented Wednesday by the District's health department.
- Montgomery County could roll back reopening after seeing an increase in infections.
- Five employees of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them has died, officials say.
- The Fauquier County School Board expects 71% of its students back in classrooms as part of a hybrid learning plan starting Nov. 9.
- Child care capacity is expanding in Maryland under phase three, although Montgomery and Prince George's counties opted to remain at current operating levels.
- Gym goers in Arlington, Virginia, will soon take spin classes on an open air training terrace instead of peddling away indoors. Take a look at how it works.
- D.C. updated its list of states subject to travel restrictions because they're considered high risk due to coronavirus. The next updated list is set to be released Monday, Oct. 19.
- D.C. plans to have high school sports return in January.
- D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances. D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies.
Reopening Tracker
- D.C.'s mayor extended the city's coronavirus state of emergency to last through the end of the year.
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Prince George's County will allow tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. Officials recently adjusted some other rules too. Read more.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools both affirmed that they were not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.