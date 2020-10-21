Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 21

Arlington Public Schools canceled distance learning on Wednesday for more than 25,000 students due to an internet outage.
The school system's internet service provider notified APS of a major fiber cut in Vienna, Virginia, that is causing a service disruption affecting websites including a parent portal and an e-learning platform.
The provider is working to restore internet service which should be fixed sometime on Wednesday, a school spokesperson said.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia were required to submit plans to the Centers for Disease Control last week on how they’ll distribute the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines.
Maryland and Virginia have both revealed their vaccination plans, but the District has not made its plan public, despite requests from News4.
Maryland and Virginia's plans are very similar – each prioritizes vaccinating health care workers, essential workers, older people and high-risk people first, while supplies are limited.
As the vaccine's supply expands, the rest of the population will be able to get vaccinated.
On Capitol Hill, negotiations on a COVID-19 relief bill are moving forward slowly.
President Donald Trump is pushing for an agreement to be reached before the election, which would allow for the $1,200 direct payments to go out under his name.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, is pressing the White House not to move ahead, according to people familiar with remarks he made Tuesday during a private lunch.
Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported 53 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths. Maryland reported 492 new cases and 8 deaths. Virginia reported 785 new cases and 30 deaths, the largest single-day increase in deaths in a month.
Seven-day averages in D.C. (52), Maryland (617) and Virginia (851) appear to have leveled off over the past few days.
Hospitalizations are still high in the region, with D.C. reporting 96 hospitalizations, Maryland reporting 463 and Virginia reporting 695 on Wednesday.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported positivity rates of 2%, 3.11% and 4.9%, respectively, on Wednesday.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging D.C. residents who use iPhone or Android smartphones to opt-in to a new COVID-19 contact-tracing app.
- Most new COVID-19 cases in D.C. come from social events, according to data presented Wednesday by the District's health department.
- Montgomery County could roll back reopening after seeing an increase in infections.
- Five employees of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them has died, officials say.
- The Fauquier County School Board expects 71% of its students back in classrooms as part of a hybrid learning plan starting Nov. 9.
- Child care capacity is expanding in Maryland under phase three, although Montgomery and Prince George's counties opted to remain at current operating levels.
- Gym goers in Arlington, Virginia, will soon take spin classes on an open air training terrace instead of peddling away indoors. Take a look at how it works.
- D.C. updated its list of states subject to travel restrictions because they're considered high risk due to coronavirus. The next updated list is set to be released Monday, Oct. 19.
- D.C. plans to have high school sports return in January.
- D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances. D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies.
Reopening Tracker
- D.C.'s mayor extended the city's coronavirus state of emergency to last through the end of the year.
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Prince George's County will allow tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. Officials recently adjusted some other rules too. Read more.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools both affirmed that they were not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.