Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 21

Arlington Public Schools canceled distance learning on Wednesday for more than 25,000 students due to an internet outage.

The school system's internet service provider notified APS of a major fiber cut in Vienna, Virginia, that is causing a service disruption affecting websites including a parent portal and an e-learning platform.

The provider is working to restore internet service which should be fixed sometime on Wednesday, a school spokesperson said.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia were required to submit plans to the Centers for Disease Control last week on how they’ll distribute the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines.

Maryland and Virginia have both revealed their vaccination plans, but the District has not made its plan public, despite requests from News4.

Maryland and Virginia's plans are very similar – each prioritizes vaccinating health care workers, essential workers, older people and high-risk people first, while supplies are limited.

As the vaccine's supply expands, the rest of the population will be able to get vaccinated.

On Capitol Hill, negotiations on a COVID-19 relief bill are moving forward slowly.

President Donald Trump is pushing for an agreement to be reached before the election, which would allow for the $1,200 direct payments to go out under his name.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, is pressing the White House not to move ahead, according to people familiar with remarks he made Tuesday during a private lunch.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 53 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths. Maryland reported 492 new cases and 8 deaths. Virginia reported 785 new cases and 30 deaths, the largest single-day increase in deaths in a month.

Seven-day averages in D.C. (52), Maryland (617) and Virginia (851) appear to have leveled off over the past few days.

Hospitalizations are still high in the region, with D.C. reporting 96 hospitalizations, Maryland reporting 463 and Virginia reporting 695 on Wednesday.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported positivity rates of 2%, 3.11% and 4.9%, respectively, on Wednesday.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

