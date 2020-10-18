Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 18

A group of teachers for D.C. Public Schools rallied over the weekend to voice their concerns about a plan to go back to in-person instruction in November.

School officials recently announced that D.C. elementary students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade would return to in-person learning starting Nov. 9.

"Through multiple layers, we are very confident that we’ll keep all of our students and staff protected and healthy,” DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said.

"The term two reopen plan gives families and students a false sense of hope for returning to our classrooms," one woman said at a rally Saturday at Ft. Reno Park.

“We have to think real seriously about how much risk were willing to put our kids in,” said Chisda Magid, a teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Temperature checks, mandatory masks, sanitizing, and medical-grade air filtration with UV microbial protection are all part of the school system's plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But some say the precaution of having teachers move so that students can stay put in those cleaner environments poses its own set of problems for instruction.

“Anybody who knows classroom management will tell you, having me go into somebody else’s room does not necessarily mean those kids are going to get what they need," Eaton Elementary School teacher Angelo Parodi said.

Schools will also have what they’re calling “care classrooms” in which students take virtual classes under the supervision of an adult.

Some teachers said they didn’t get enough input when the school system formulated its plan to return to the classroom.

“I love my babies. I've been teaching for 30 years. I love them to death, but I cant teach when I’m dead," Woodrow Wilson High School teacher Tina Bradshaw-Smith said.

