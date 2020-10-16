Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 16

Montgomery County officials say they may have to reinstate some restrictions if COVID-19 infections continue to rise.

The county’s test positivity rate is 3.2%, which is low but higher than last week. More concerning is the number of cases: They're now averaging more than 10 cases per 100,000, which puts on hold any further reopening plans.

“We were preparing an update to our executive order this week that would allow additional activities,” said Earl Stoddard of Montgomery County Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Those plans have now been put "on pause" as the public health team investigates the uptick in coronavirus cases, Stoddard said.

The Fairfax County School Board met for more than five hours Thursday night, and members butted heads on a pilot program to bring students back to class.

Under the school superintendent's plan, students would be physically present in a classroom two days a week and learn remotely two days, or they could opt for an entirely virtual program.

Doctors are warning that a condition previously only reported among children diagnosed with COVID-19 is now appearing in some adults with the disease, NBC News reports.

MIS-A, or "multi-system inflammatory syndrome in adults," is the adult form of the dangerous condition that caused inflammation around the heart and other organs and a rash, called MIS-C in children.

A large study led by the World Health Organization suggests that remdesivir, an antiviral drug that became a standard of care in the U.S. and elsewhere did not help hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Trump White House has installed two political operatives with no public health background at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to control the information it releases about the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 89 new cases of coronavirus and three more lives lost on Friday. Maryland reported 781 cases and four deaths, and Virginia reported 1,009 cases and twelve deaths.

The seven-day average in the region is still high, falling in line with national trends of rising virus cases. D.C. reported a seven-day average of 59 cases, Maryland reported 596 cases, and Virginia has 885 cases.

Hospitalizations in the region remain high. There are currently 673 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia, 416 in Maryland and 86 in D.C.

D.C. reported a testing positivity rate of 1.9%, Maryland reported 3.09% and Virginia's rate was 4.8%.

