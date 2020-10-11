Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 11

Anyone in the D.C. area who was hoping for another COVID-19 stimulus check may have to keep waiting.

A new White House coronavirus aid offer got bad reviews from both ends of the political spectrum on Saturday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected the most generous Trump administration plan to date as “one step forward, two steps back." The Republicans who control the Senate dismissed it as too expensive and a political loser for conservatives.

Pelosi said she is still hopeful that progress can be made toward a deal but it's as clear as ever that GOP conservatives don't want a deal on her terms.

The White House had boosted its offer before Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke on Friday afternoon. President Donald Trump is eager for an agreement before Election Day, even as his most powerful GOP ally in the Senate said Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then.

“Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!” Trump said Friday on Twitter.

Trump has been all over the map, first as one of the forces in favor of a deal, then killing the talks on Tuesday, only to revive them by week's end.

A large sign advertising free COVID-19 testing from the D.C. Department of Health was posted just north of the White House on Friday, photos show. Anyone who worked in the White House in the past two weeks, attended the Supreme Court announcement in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26 or was in close contact with someone who did either was advised to get a test.

Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to Trump's chief of staff last week offering help with contact tracing and containment of the virus after a number of White House officials and staff tested positive.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

In D.C., another 66 cases of COVID-19 were announced Sunday. One more resident died. In Maryland, 562 more cases and four more deaths were announced. In Virginia, 698 more cases were announced. Four more people died.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases of the virus was higher in D.C., Maryland and Virginia than it was the previous week.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

