Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 1

For the first time since late March, Maryland on Thursday reported zero new coronavirus deaths.
"This encouraging milestone is a tribute to the incredibly heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.
Another adult and child have now tested positive for coronavirus at the childcare center that Virginia First Lady Pam Northam visited, bringing the total to two adults and one child. Others who have come into contact with the first lady have been told to self-quarantine.
Northam was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.
Washington D.C.'s annual Halloween SoberRide Campaign has been canceled due to the pandemic, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) announced Wednesday.
The campaign, which provides free, safe rides in order to prevent drunk driving, also canceled events for St. Patrick's Day, Cinco De Mayo and Independence Day earlier this year.
Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
Although Maryland reported positive news of no new deaths Thursday, other metrics are not doing as well.
In Maryland, the seven-day average of new cases is up to 530, up nearly 70 cases from just 5 days ago. Maryland reported 785 new cases on Thursday.
Virginia reported a low single-day increase of 376 cases while D.C. reported 32 new cases.
For the past month, hospitalizations in Maryland have remained consistently lower than the 400 mark. On Thursday, 331 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland.
Virginia reported that 587 people are being treated at hospitals for coronavirus, continuing a week-long streak of declining hospitalizations. D.C. reported 98 current hospitalizations.
The positivity rate remains in good shape across the region. D.C. has a daily positivity rate of 1.5% as of Sept. 27, Maryland's seven-day average positivity rate is at 2.88% and Virginia's seven-day average positivity rate remains at 4.5%.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- As school districts put together plans to start returning students to classrooms, some teachers in Fairfax County, Virginia, who aren’t comfortable returning may need to anyway.
- D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances. D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies.
- A judge sentenced a Maryland man to a year in jail for throwing parties that exceeded capacity restrictions at the beginning of the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.
- D.C. Public Schools buildings are being assessed to determine if they can be COVID-ready for some in-person learning to begin Nov. 9, sources told News4.
- The Fairfax County School Board voted on Tuesday to start hybrid learning next month.
- The Loudoun County school board voted to begin a hybrid learning plan that prioritizes getting younger students back to in-person classes.
- The Smithsonian reopened four more museums to the public beginning on Friday, Sept. 18. Two more are set to reopen on Friday, Sept. 25.
- Five states were added Monday to D.C.'s list of "high-risk" states. Three other states were removed from the list.
- D.C. launched new coronavirus metrics and Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to announce the reopening of certain services in the next two weeks.
- Maryland increased its restaurants' indoor dining capacity from 50% to 75% on Monday.
- The “first reported COVID-19 death of a child in the Commonwealth” was reported Friday by the Virginia Department of Health.
Reopening Tracker
- Prince George's County will allow tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. It adjusted some other rules on Wednesday, too. Read more.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he has authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools have both affirmed that they are not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Private and parochial schools in Maryland can choose when to reopen after a back-and-forth between county health officials and the governor. Read more.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening on July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two on June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two on June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.