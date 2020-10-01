coronavirus

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 1

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

For the first time since late March, Maryland on Thursday reported zero new coronavirus deaths.

"This encouraging milestone is a tribute to the incredibly heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Another adult and child have now tested positive for coronavirus at the childcare center that Virginia First Lady Pam Northam visited, bringing the total to two adults and one child. Others who have come into contact with the first lady have been told to self-quarantine.

Northam was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Washington D.C.'s annual Halloween SoberRide Campaign has been canceled due to the pandemic, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP)  announced Wednesday.

The campaign, which provides free, safe rides in order to prevent drunk driving, also canceled events for St. Patrick's Day, Cinco De Mayo and Independence Day earlier this year.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

Although Maryland reported positive news of no new deaths Thursday, other metrics are not doing as well.

In Maryland, the seven-day average of new cases is up to 530, up nearly 70 cases from just 5 days ago. Maryland reported 785 new cases on Thursday.

Virginia reported a low single-day increase of 376 cases while D.C. reported 32 new cases.

For the past month, hospitalizations in Maryland have remained consistently lower than the 400 mark. On Thursday, 331 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland.

Virginia reported that 587 people are being treated at hospitals for coronavirus, continuing a week-long streak of declining hospitalizations. D.C. reported 98 current hospitalizations.

The positivity rate remains in good shape across the region. D.C. has a daily positivity rate of 1.5% as of Sept. 27, Maryland's seven-day average positivity rate is at 2.88% and Virginia's seven-day average positivity rate remains at 4.5%.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

  • Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
  • Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
  • Always cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
