Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 1

For the first time since late March, Maryland on Thursday reported zero new coronavirus deaths.

"This encouraging milestone is a tribute to the incredibly heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Today, for the first time since March 28, the State of Maryland is reporting zero new coronavirus deaths. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/QieFD39Ltr — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 1, 2020

Another adult and child have now tested positive for coronavirus at the childcare center that Virginia First Lady Pam Northam visited, bringing the total to two adults and one child. Others who have come into contact with the first lady have been told to self-quarantine.

Northam was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

Washington D.C.'s annual Halloween SoberRide Campaign has been canceled due to the pandemic, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) announced Wednesday.

The campaign, which provides free, safe rides in order to prevent drunk driving, also canceled events for St. Patrick's Day, Cinco De Mayo and Independence Day earlier this year.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

Although Maryland reported positive news of no new deaths Thursday, other metrics are not doing as well.

In Maryland, the seven-day average of new cases is up to 530, up nearly 70 cases from just 5 days ago. Maryland reported 785 new cases on Thursday.

Virginia reported a low single-day increase of 376 cases while D.C. reported 32 new cases.

For the past month, hospitalizations in Maryland have remained consistently lower than the 400 mark. On Thursday, 331 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland.

Virginia reported that 587 people are being treated at hospitals for coronavirus, continuing a week-long streak of declining hospitalizations. D.C. reported 98 current hospitalizations.

The positivity rate remains in good shape across the region. D.C. has a daily positivity rate of 1.5% as of Sept. 27, Maryland's seven-day average positivity rate is at 2.88% and Virginia's seven-day average positivity rate remains at 4.5%.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: