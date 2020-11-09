Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 9

As the coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United States, some positive news also emerged Monday morning.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 among those without evidence of prior infection. The vaccine could be submitted for FDA approval soon.⁠

“I believe this is likely the most significant medical advance in the last 100 years, if you count the impact this will have in public health, global economy," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla told CNBC’s Meg Tirell on "Squawk Box."

The news sent stocks soaring to record highs even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. topped 10 million.

Meanwhile, cases in the D.C. region continue to increase.

D.C. topped more than 18,000 cases of the virus, and the positivity rate hit 3%.

As of Monday, anyone who visits D.C. from anywhere in the United States, except from four states that include Maryland and Virginia, must get tested for COVID-19, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's order.

Visitors must get a COVID-19 test up to 72 hours before traveling and again if they will be in D.C. for more than three days. The restrictions do not apply to visitors from Maryland, Virginia, Hawaii or Vermont.

Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced the new restrictions on Thursday.

“We want people to be safe and smart if they do travel,” she said.

Maryland reported its highest-ever rolling seven-day average of cases, at 1,197, on Monday.

On Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan flagged an increase in the number of cases and the positivity rate. Eight jurisdictions had positivity rates over 5%.

Hogan urged Marylanders to wear face masks and keep their distance.

Though Maryland’s daily positivity rate has decreased slightly, our seven-day positivity and case rates are up. Eight jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates over 5%, and three are in the federally designated red zone. https://t.co/pTvghtwOPy — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 8, 2020

Hospitalizations in the state are also increasing at an alarming rate. More than 700 people in Maryland were hospitalized with the COVID-19 as of Monday morning, a single-day increase of 52 and the highest since mid-June, the state reported.

Of the 707 people in the hospital, the state reported 168 were in intensive care. Hospitalizations have climbed in recent weeks. On Oct. 1, there were 331 people hospitalized.

Cases in Virginia are rising, too. The state's rolling seven-day average was at 1,104 – the highest number in three months.

Many Fauquier County students returned to school Monday for the first time in months. About 7,000 students are back in class for in-person, hybrid instruction.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) posted information regarding COVID-19 impacts to its personnel. As of Sunday, 68 known FCFRD personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 64 are reported to have made a full recovery.

Not including personnel who tested positive for COVID-19, three other FCFRD members are currently in quarantine.

FCFRD continues to fully staff all stations and apparatus, the department wrote in a newsletter.

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are trending upward.

D.C. announced 86 more cases of the virus and one additional death. The rolling seven-day average of cases is at 93, more than 30 cases higher than two weeks ago.

Maryland announced 1,375 more cases. Nine more people died. The state had a rolling seven-day average of 1,197 cases, which is the highest on record.

Virginia announced 1,021 new cases and six more deaths Monday. Virginia recorded a seven-day average of 1,104.

Hospitalizations are up to 707 in Maryland, the highest count recorded since mid-June. In Virginia, 824 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. In D.C., 104 people are hospitalized.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

