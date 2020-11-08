coronavirus

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 8

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. and Maryland each released indications on Sunday that the coronavirus crisis is worsening. 

D.C. topped more than 18,000 cases of the virus and the positivity rate hit 3%. 

Maryland reported its highest-ever rolling seven-day average of cases, at 1,122. Gov. Larry Hogan flagged an increase in the number of cases and the positivity rate. Eight jurisdictions had positivity rates over 8%. 

Hogan urged Marylanders to wear face masks and keep their distance. 

New COVID-19 travel restrictions are set to go into effect Monday in D.C.

Anyone who visits D.C. from a state that city officials consider high-risk must get a COVID-19 test before traveling and again if they will be here for more than three days, officials announced. 

“We want people to be safe and smart if they do travel,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are trending upward. 

D.C. announced 110 more cases of the virus but no additional deaths. The rolling seven-day average of cases was steady. 

Maryland announced 1,081 more cases. Eleven more people died. The state had a rolling seven-day average of 1,122 cases, which is the highest on record. 

It wasn’t immediately clear how data released in Virginia compared to the previous day. A total of more than 17,000 cases of the virus have been diagnosed and 3,441 people have died. 

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

  • Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
  • Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
  • Always cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
