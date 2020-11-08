Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 8

D.C. and Maryland each released indications on Sunday that the coronavirus crisis is worsening.
D.C. topped more than 18,000 cases of the virus and the positivity rate hit 3%.
Maryland reported its highest-ever rolling seven-day average of cases, at 1,122. Gov. Larry Hogan flagged an increase in the number of cases and the positivity rate. Eight jurisdictions had positivity rates over 8%.
Hogan urged Marylanders to wear face masks and keep their distance.
New COVID-19 travel restrictions are set to go into effect Monday in D.C.
Anyone who visits D.C. from a state that city officials consider high-risk must get a COVID-19 test before traveling and again if they will be here for more than three days, officials announced.
“We want people to be safe and smart if they do travel,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.
What the Data Shows
COVID-19 cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are trending upward.
D.C. announced 110 more cases of the virus but no additional deaths. The rolling seven-day average of cases was steady.
Maryland announced 1,081 more cases. Eleven more people died. The state had a rolling seven-day average of 1,122 cases, which is the highest on record.
It wasn’t immediately clear how data released in Virginia compared to the previous day. A total of more than 17,000 cases of the virus have been diagnosed and 3,441 people have died.
