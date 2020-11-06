Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 6

Leaders across the D.C. area are addressing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases by calling for continued vigilance through mask-wearing and social distancing. Some are taking more stringent steps.

At a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan urged everyone to avoid gatherings and to "just wear the damn masks" as cases continue to surge in the state. The state surpassed 150,000 cases on Friday.

"Maryland just entered the red zone for cases. Our average cases per 100,000 has risen to 15, which is a 22% increase in just the past week," Hogan said.

Coronavirus Cases in Maryland, by Zipcode

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser echoed similar sentiments Thursday and went one step further, introducing new COVID-19 restrictions.

Effective Monday, anyone who visits D.C. from a state that city officials consider high-risk must get a COVID-19 test before traveling and again if they will be here for more than three days, officials announced.

“We want people to be safe and smart if they do travel,” Bowser said.

Coronavirus Cases by Neighborhood in D.C.

Gov. Jim Justice also addressed COVID-19 cases in the state of West Virginia on Wednesday, calling on all West Virginians to take advantage of free testing opportunities across the state lest they “be faced with the funeral of a loved one.”

More than 400 restaurants in D.C. are receiving "Streatery Winter Ready Grants" in order to prepare their outdoor dining space for the winter weather, officials announced Thursday.

A grand total of $2.6 million has been allocated for the grants, with each restaurant set to receive up to $6,000 to purchase materials like tents, heaters, furniture and more.

New COVID-19 restrictions in Montgomery County are on hold after the county's council delayed their vote on a proposed executive order until next Tuesday, officials say.

The order, which would restrict indoor activities and limit gatherings, was issued Wednesday by County Executive Marc Elrich and was expected to be approved by the council Thursday.

Although the executive order is on hold, starting Friday evening, the late night sale of alcohol in the county will be suspended, Montgomery County's security director announced. Restaurants and bars that have been serving alcohol until midnight will have to cut off sales at 10 p.m.

Montgomery County could see tighter restrictions on dining and shopping as covid-19 cases surge there. For now, those plans have been halted. News4’s Chris Gordon reports.

The University of Maryland's College Park campus will move to mostly virtual learning after the school’s Thanksgiving break due to concerns about rising COVID-19 cases.

The school’s President, Darryll Pines, said Thursday in a letter to the university community that students traveling from campus for the holiday should plan to stay home. Students who spend the holiday in the dorms can stay.

Charles County Public Schools has paused its phase two reopening plan due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. In-person learning will not resume until after Jan. 1, the school says.

Effective Nov. 9, employees who were teleworking under phase one will be permitted to return to telework, the school says.

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are trending upward.

D.C. announced 110 more cases and two more lives lost to the virus on Friday. The rolling seven-day average was up to 93 cases on Friday, the highest it's been in five months.

Maryland recorded 11 lives lost and 1,541 new COVID-19 infections, the third-highest single-day increase recorded in the state. Maryland's rolling seven-day average is at 1,027.

Virginia recorded 1,227 new cases and eight lives lost Thursday. Virginia's seven-day rolling average is at 1,013 cases.

More and more people in our region are also being hospitalized for COVID-19. As of Friday, 791 Virginians, 609 Marylanders and 79 D.C. residents are in the hospital due to the virus.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: