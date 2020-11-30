Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 30

Health officials are bracing for another deadly wave of cases after millions of people traveled for Thanksgiving.

Many of these travelers may be "silent carriers" who haven't seen COVID-19 impact their own family and may think the pandemic is less serious than it is, says Dr. Fabian Sandoval, CEO at Emerson Clinical Research Institute in D.C.

"Those people need to come to the hospitals and see what's happening," he says. "They need to see the people that are dying, of all ages."

There is further concern that those who became exposed to the virus around Thanksgiving are likely to get sick around Christmastime when people will be traveling again, compounding the problem further.

The concerns come as D.C. reported the 371 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the highest 24-hour increase since the pandemic began.

D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs shut down locations of the fitness studio Solidcore on Friday and Saturday after the founder said she would keep them open in defiance of new COVID-19 restrictions.

Founder and CEO Anne Mahlum said clients had visited Solidcore gyms more than 340,000 times since late June without one instance of the virus spreading and argued that the studios were safe enough to remain open.

As the race to approve a coronavirus vaccine heats up, officials are warning that criminals and opportunists may also ramp up their efforts to take advantage of the American public.

“The FDA is particularly concerned that these deceptive and misleading products might cause Americans to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment, leading to serious and life-threatening harm,” the agency said in a recent statement.

Homeland Security investigators say they are working with Pfizer, Moderna and dozens of other drug companies to prepare for the scams that are coming.

Yellow Ribbons United has reimagined its annual holiday event for military families. Due to the pandemic, it will become a drive-through winter wonderland this year.

"We're super excited about the fact that they'll all be able to experience the magic of the holiday season," said Emma Dockery, who started the Yellow Ribbons United non-profit with her husband Derrick Dockery seven years ago in honor of Emma's brother who passed away in Afghanistan.

What the Data Shows

Monday's data shows that while cases continue their upward surge in D.C. and Virginia, Maryland is showing encouraging signs that infections are slowing down.

D.C. reported an additional 104 coronavirus cases and no additional deaths Monday. The single-day increase is down from an all-time high of 371 reported on Saturday.

D.C.'s seven-day rolling average is currently at 180 cases, about double the city's average at the beginning of November.

As more residents seek testing for the virus, they'll have to wait longer than ever to get their results back. The average COVID-19 test turnaround time is now at 4.3 days.

D.C. hospitals are currently treating 158 residents with COVID-19.

Maryland reported 1,923 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths. The state's seven-day rolling average is at 2,082, continuing a two-week leveling trend.

Although new infections in Maryland appears to be slowing, hospitalizations are still rising. Currently 1,527 Marylanders are in the hospital with COVID-19.

Virginia reported 1,471 new cases and four additional deaths Monday. The state's seven-day rolling average (1,873) is down from an all-time high (2,059) reported on Saturday.

Hospitalizations in Virginia are up to 1,331, the highest they've ever ben.

