Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 14

As D.C., Maryland and Virginia report rising numbers of coronavirus cases, some businesses in the region are bracing for new restrictions to be imposed at the end of the weekend.
Maryland added a record number of new coronavirus cases on Saturday: 2,321. It’s the first time the one-day jump was more than 2,000 cases.
D.C.’s daily case rate is still climbing and hospitalizations in Virginia exceeded 1,000 for the first time since May.
Leaders have been working this week to combat the virus’ spread by reinstating restrictions.
Reduced capacity at restaurants and stricter limits on gathering sizes take effect in parts of our area on Sunday, at 5 p.m. in Prince George’s County and midnight in Virginia. Earlier this week, they took effect for all of Maryland and Montgomery County.
Earlier this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s not ruling out the possibility of rolling back some of the phase two openings if the numbers get worse.
Prince George's County has allowed two hotels to reopen after shuttering them due to reported violations of coronavirus restrictions.
The AC Hotel and the Hampton Inn and Suites at National Harbor reopened about noon Saturday.
The closures came about a month after Prince George's County police were seen outside the Hampton Inn and Suites at National Harbor breaking up a party attended by teenagers.
The hotels were both ordered to shutter "to protect health and safety," according to notices posted at each business.
Coronavirus Cases by Neighborhood in D.C.
Source: D.C. Coronavirus Hub Credit: Anisa Holmes/NBC Washington
Last updated Nov. 11
What the Data Shows
Maryland reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, breaking the record set a day earlier.
After a week where the record was broken multiple times, the state’s rolling average of daily coronavirus cases is 1,596.
Twenty people in Maryland died from COVID-19 over the previous day. A total of 4,144 have died since the pandemic began.
Other metrics point to a worsening crisis in Maryland.
The statewide positivity rate has risen to 6.16%. A total of 920 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 120% increase over the past month, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
D.C. reported the city’s first COVID-19 death since Monday, a 55-year-old woman.
The daily case rate currently sits at 17.8 per 100,000 population, which indicates “substantial” community spread above phase two goals.
In a positive sign, the hospital utilization rate fell from slightly above 90% to 88.2% between Friday and Saturday, putting that metric back in line with phase two goals.
That comes after the city reported two fewer patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
D.C.’s seven-day rolling average of cases is now at 132. For the past four days, the average has been in the triple-digits, something not seen since May.
Virginia’s case surge isn’t rising as quickly. The state counted 1,008 new cases on Saturday, which is lower than the seven-day average of 1,042.
Hospitalizations have been consistently rising. On Saturday, 1,019 Virginians were hospitalized with a confirmed COVID-19 case. That’s up from 798 one week ago.
The last time more than 1,000 people were hospitalized in Virginia with coronavirus was during May.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Prince George's County is tightening restrictions and requiring masks be worn outdoors.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday how the state will allocate about $70 million in federal aid as the state braces for months of rising coronavirus cases.
- Eight players on the University of Maryland football team tested positive for COVID-19. The game against Ohio State has been canceled.
- Maryland released a new contact tracing app and at 5 p.m. Wednesday reduces indoor operations for bars and restaurants from 75% to 50% in response to rising coronavirus cases and increased hospitalizations.
- A review by the News4 I-Team has found concerns that Prince George’s County, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, has received what some are calling an underwhelming share of the more than $165 million in aid thus far.
- Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland this week reached the highest level since June. Here's how the state is responding.
- D.C. now requires travelers from all but four states get tested for COVID-19, once before travel and again if they plan to stay in the District for more than three days. Maryland, Virginia, Hawaii and Vermont are the exceptions.
- Almost 100 employees at motor vehicle branches around the D.C. area have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Maryland and Virginia released plans Oct. 20 for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, but D.C. is staying mum for now.
- Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging D.C. residents who use iPhone or Android smartphones to opt in for a new COVID-19 contact-tracing app.
- Most new COVID-19 cases in D.C. come from social events, according to data presented by the District's health department.
Reopening Tracker
- Maryland rolled back capacity limits at indoor dining establishments and urged people against traveling to states where coronavirus is spreading too fast.
- Montgomery County has reduced capacity limits at many businesses, including for indoor dining, to 25%. The county previously stopped giving waivers for alcohol sales after 10 p.m.
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that his administration is focused on promoting healthy behaviors such as mask-wearing, frequent hand washing and social distancing rather than rolling back reopening as cases rise.
- D.C.'s mayor extended the city's coronavirus state of emergency to last through the end of the year.
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Prince George's County allowed tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. Officials recently adjusted some other rules too. Read more.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools both affirmed that they were not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.