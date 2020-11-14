Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 14

As D.C., Maryland and Virginia report rising numbers of coronavirus cases, some businesses in the region are bracing for new restrictions to be imposed at the end of the weekend.

Maryland added a record number of new coronavirus cases on Saturday: 2,321. It’s the first time the one-day jump was more than 2,000 cases.

D.C.’s daily case rate is still climbing and hospitalizations in Virginia exceeded 1,000 for the first time since May.

Leaders have been working this week to combat the virus’ spread by reinstating restrictions.

Reduced capacity at restaurants and stricter limits on gathering sizes take effect in parts of our area on Sunday, at 5 p.m. in Prince George’s County and midnight in Virginia. Earlier this week, they took effect for all of Maryland and Montgomery County.

Earlier this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s not ruling out the possibility of rolling back some of the phase two openings if the numbers get worse.

Prince George's County has allowed two hotels to reopen after shuttering them due to reported violations of coronavirus restrictions.

The AC Hotel and the Hampton Inn and Suites at National Harbor reopened about noon Saturday.

The closures came about a month after Prince George's County police were seen outside the Hampton Inn and Suites at National Harbor breaking up a party attended by teenagers.

The hotels were both ordered to shutter "to protect health and safety," according to notices posted at each business.

Maryland reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, breaking the record set a day earlier.

After a week where the record was broken multiple times, the state’s rolling average of daily coronavirus cases is 1,596.

Twenty people in Maryland died from COVID-19 over the previous day. A total of 4,144 have died since the pandemic began.

Other metrics point to a worsening crisis in Maryland.

The statewide positivity rate has risen to 6.16%. A total of 920 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 120% increase over the past month, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

D.C. reported the city’s first COVID-19 death since Monday, a 55-year-old woman.

The daily case rate currently sits at 17.8 per 100,000 population, which indicates “substantial” community spread above phase two goals.

In a positive sign, the hospital utilization rate fell from slightly above 90% to 88.2% between Friday and Saturday, putting that metric back in line with phase two goals.

That comes after the city reported two fewer patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

D.C.’s seven-day rolling average of cases is now at 132. For the past four days, the average has been in the triple-digits, something not seen since May.

Virginia’s case surge isn’t rising as quickly. The state counted 1,008 new cases on Saturday, which is lower than the seven-day average of 1,042.

Hospitalizations have been consistently rising. On Saturday, 1,019 Virginians were hospitalized with a confirmed COVID-19 case. That’s up from 798 one week ago.

The last time more than 1,000 people were hospitalized in Virginia with coronavirus was during May.

