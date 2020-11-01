Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 1

The number of COVID-19 cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia continues to climb, data released Sunday shows.

Here’s a look at the data and how the coronavirus continues to change our daily lives.

Some D.C. area restaurants are temporarily closing as temperatures drop and the pandemic continues.

“We just feel that opening on the inside isn’t really responsible,” one restaurant worker said.

Other restaurants are using heat lamps to try to stay open as long as they can.

Trick-or-treaters got creative on Halloween to keep the holiday safe despite the virus. Many people stayed home. Others used candy chutes, set out hand sanitizer and ramped up their outdoor decorations.

Like most celebrations this year, Halloween looked a whole lot different. News4's Darcy Spencer reports how people got creative to safely trick-or-treat.

Local lawmakers say a Maryland agency needs to answer some tough questions about how it’s informing employees about positive COVID-19 cases.

Almost 100 employees at motor vehicle branches around the D.C. area have tested positive for COVID-19, including 37 in Maryland.

Maryland state lawmakers Sen. Malcolm Augustine and Sen. Joanne Benson said they expect to question MVA leaders about how the pandemic has been handled.

Local lawmakers say a state agency needs to answer some tough questions about how its informing employees about positive COVID-19 cases. Scott MacFarlane reports.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are trending upward.

D.C. announced 103 more cases on Sunday but no new deaths. The rolling seven-day average was 86 cases, up from 57 a week ago.

The positivity rate and transmission rate were up.

DC #COVID19 cases trending upward. Past 7 days Oct 25-31 = 602 new cases 86 avg per day. Previous 7 days Oct 18-24 = 397 cases 56 avg per day. Oct 21 compared to Oct 31:

Daily cases 7.4 to 11.4 Rate of transmission .78 to 1.1 Positivity Rate 1.8 to 2.2 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/2w8nnw1B0H — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 1, 2020

Maryland announced 864 more cases. Four more people died. The rolling seven-day average was 838, up from 660 a week ago.

Virginia announced 972 more cases. One more person died. The rolling seven-day average was 1,001, up from 833 a week ago.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: