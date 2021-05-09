Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 9

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported fewer new COVID-19 cases on a single day than on any other day since September.

Sixteen more people were diagnosed with the virus, daily coronavirus data from health officials said on Sunday. The daily count of new cases hasn’t been that low since Sept. 27, when 14 new cases were reported. In other good news, D.C. announced no new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, and the rolling daily average of new cases was down.

16 new #COVID19 cases reported in DC. Lowest one day total in 8 months. Sept 27, 2020 14 cases reported. No new deaths reported. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/L1HIj4uAw1 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 9, 2021

About 36% of the D.C. population was partially or fully vaccinated. About 22% was fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced another 434 cases of the virus. Eight more people died of COVID-19. The rolling daily average of new cases was down.

About 48% of Maryland residents received their first vaccine dose. About 35% had their second dose. And about 3% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 587 more cases of the virus. Ten more people died of COVID-19. The rolling daily average of new cases was up.

About 47% of the Virginia population received at least one vaccine dose. About 35% were fully vaccinated.

