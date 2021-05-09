Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 9

What the Data Shows
D.C. reported fewer new COVID-19 cases on a single day than on any other day since September.
Sixteen more people were diagnosed with the virus, daily coronavirus data from health officials said on Sunday. The daily count of new cases hasn’t been that low since Sept. 27, when 14 new cases were reported. In other good news, D.C. announced no new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, and the rolling daily average of new cases was down.
About 36% of the D.C. population was partially or fully vaccinated. About 22% was fully vaccinated.
Maryland announced another 434 cases of the virus. Eight more people died of COVID-19. The rolling daily average of new cases was down.
About 48% of Maryland residents received their first vaccine dose. About 35% had their second dose. And about 3% received the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia announced 587 more cases of the virus. Ten more people died of COVID-19. The rolling daily average of new cases was up.
About 47% of the Virginia population received at least one vaccine dose. About 35% were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum will begin a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required. Tickets for May 12-16 are now available online.
- D.C. banned dancing at weddings as part of COVID-19 restrictions, sparking repeated questions for Mayor Muriel Bowser. While the District’s COVID restrictions have said from the start that people must remain seated at restaurants, nightclubs and gatherings, new regulations published this week spell out the no-dancing provision for the first time. The prospect of weddings without a first dance or father-daughter dance is causing confusion and stress for event planners and soon-to-be newlyweds.
- The Washington Football Team intends to allow full capacity crowds into FedEx Field for home games in 2021, the franchise announced Thursday.
- Virginia will lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on June 15 if COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and vaccination rates continue to rise, the governor said Thursday.
- Children's National Hospital has opened COVID-19 vaccine preregistration for 12- to 15-year-olds who live in D.C. or Prince George's County. Although no vaccine is yet available to adolescents, the hospital is preparing for the Food and Drug Administration to green-light emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids over 12.
- The Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, reopened Wednesday after a months-long closure due to COVID-19. Here's what's new.
- The school year will look more like normal for public school students in Prince William County this fall. Kids will be back in the classroom five days a week, according to a new plan put together by a task force. However, virtual learning will remain an option for students.
- Virginia already has a plan on how the state will tackle giving shots to adolescents. State health officials said they plan to start vaccinations by the end of the month. Plans are in place to set up vaccine clinics at schools. Maryland and D.C. have not yet announced their plans.
- Maryland is offering state employees $100 each to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination to their human resources departments and must agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within a year and a half of being fully vaccinated. If the employees choose not to receive those booster shots, they'll have to pay the $100 back to the state.
- The National Museum of the Marine Corps, located in Triangle, Virginia, will reopen May 17 after closing because of COVID-19, museum officials announced Tuesday.
- D.C. has loosened rules for vaccinated people on face coverings, travel and self-quarantining, but following an update to a May 1 executive order, the mayor's office made it clear that no one can walk into a restaurant or business without a mask. Businesses can, however, require proof of vaccination.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the state's outdoor mask mandate last week, saying "consistent improvements" in the state's health metrics allowed officials to take steps to "continue our health and economic recovery." Face masks are still required at large, ticketed venues and indoors.
- The National Zoo and several other Smithsonian facilities in the D.C. area are set to reopen this month. Here's how to plan your visit.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.