Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 5

D.C. reported on Wednesday 55 more cases of COVID-19. Three more residents died of the virus: a 57-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. The seven-day rolling average of newly diagnosed virus cases was down slightly.

About 36% of D.C. residents were at least partially vaccinated. About 22% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 679 more cases of the virus. Ten more people died. The average number of new cases was down.

About 46% of Maryland residents received their first vaccination dose. About 33% received their second dose. About 3% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia reported 578 more cases of COVID-19. Fourteen more people died of the virus. The average number of new cases was up.

About 46% of Virginia residents received at least their first vaccine dose. About 33% were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

