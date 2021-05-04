Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 4

What the Data Shows
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending down in the D.C. area, with D.C. and Virginia reporting the lowest numbers of new cases they have seen in months.
Virginia’s seven-day average of daily new cases has fallen to its lowest point since July. After adding 799 cases on Tuesday, the weekly average fell to 626.
Nearly one-third of Virginia residents are fully vaccinated. About 45% have gotten at least one dose.
D.C. reported 83 new cases Tuesday, and the weekly average is now at 74, the lowest point since October.
D.C. has administered at least one COVID-19 shot to more than 256,000 residents. About 22% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Maryland reported 501 cases on Tuesday, the smallest one-day increase since Oct. 19. The weekly case average is now at 788, on par with the numbers seen in early March.
About 46% of Marylanders have gotten their first vaccine dose, 32% have their second dose and 3% got the single dose shot.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- The school year will look more like normal for public school students in Prince William County this fall. Kids will be back in the classroom five days a week, according to a new plan put together by a task force. However, virtual learning will remain an option for students.
- Virginia already has a plan on how the state will tackle giving shots to adolescents, as the FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds by next week. State health officials said they plan to start vaccinations by the end of the month. Plans are in place to set up vaccine clinics at schools. Maryland and D.C. have not yet announced their plans.
- Maryland is offering state employees $100 each to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination to their human resources departments and must agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within a year and a half of being fully vaccinated. If the employees choose not to receive those booster shots, they'll have to pay the $100 back to the state.
- The National Museum of the Marine Corps, located in Triangle, Virginia, will reopen May 17 after closing because of COVID-19, museum officials announced Tuesday.
- D.C. has loosened rules for vaccinated people on face coverings, travel and self-quarantining, but following an update to an executive order on Saturday, the mayor's office made it clear that no one can walk into a restaurant or business without a mask. Businesses can, however, require proof of vaccination.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the state's outdoor mask mandate last week, saying "consistent improvements" in the state's health metrics allowed officials to take steps to "continue our health and economic recovery." Face masks are still required at large, ticketed venues and indoors.
- In an official opinion issued Monday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring concluded that Virginia colleges and universities have the authority to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students.
- Maryland and Virginia health officials told providers to resume their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies lifted a pause on the vaccine.
- The National Zoo and seven other Smithsonian facilities in the D.C. area are set to reopen this month. Here's how to plan your visit.
- As the District continues to vaccinate its residents, DC Health is aiming to reach Asian Americans through its Faith in Vaccine program.
- A Maryland biotech company developed a test to help predict how sick you may get from COVID-19. The company is awaiting FDA emergency use approval.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
