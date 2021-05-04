Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 4

What the Data Shows

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending down in the D.C. area, with D.C. and Virginia reporting the lowest numbers of new cases they have seen in months.

Virginia’s seven-day average of daily new cases has fallen to its lowest point since July. After adding 799 cases on Tuesday, the weekly average fell to 626.

Nearly one-third of Virginia residents are fully vaccinated. About 45% have gotten at least one dose.

D.C. reported 83 new cases Tuesday, and the weekly average is now at 74, the lowest point since October.

D.C. has administered at least one COVID-19 shot to more than 256,000 residents. About 22% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 501 cases on Tuesday, the smallest one-day increase since Oct. 19. The weekly case average is now at 788, on par with the numbers seen in early March.

About 46% of Marylanders have gotten their first vaccine dose, 32% have their second dose and 3% got the single dose shot.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

