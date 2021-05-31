Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 31

What the Data Shows

Maryland and Virginia reported the lowest one-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since April 2020, although the holiday weekend may be impacting how many tests are taken and reported.

Maryland reported 117 COVID-19 cases and the seven-day average of new cases fell to 196 on Monday.

Nearly 70% of adult Marylanders have gotten a vaccine dose.

Virginia reported 122 new cases and the average fell to 250 on Monday. Seventy percent of adults have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

D.C. hasn’t reported new COVID-19 data since Friday.

