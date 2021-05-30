Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 30

What the Data Shows

Virginia reported 188 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, falling below the 200 mark for a second day in a row, whereas Maryland reported an increase to 249 cases.

On Sunday, Virginia reported 11 more people died of COVID-19, and Maryland reported eight more deaths.

The pace of vaccinations has been slowing in Maryland and Virginia.

Two-thirds of adult Virginians have gotten at least one vaccine dose, and 55.3 percent of adult Virginians are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 70% of adult Marylanders have gotten at least one dose, and 2.9 million are fully vaccinated.

D.C. did not release updated COVID-19 data on Sunday by the time this article was published.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

