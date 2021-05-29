Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 29

What the Data Shows

Maryland and Virginia each reported fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which hasn’t happened since the beginning of the pandemic.

Metrics on coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending in the right direction amid Memorial Day weekend that feels a lot more normal than last year.

In Virginia, hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest point since tracking began in April 2020.

Virginia reported 197 cases Saturday and the seven-day average of new cases fell to 244. The number of deaths increased by two.

Two-thirds of adult Virginians have gotten a vaccine.

Maryland reported 185 new cases and the seven-day average fell to 211. The death toll grew by seven.

The number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 is at the lowest point so far this year.

Nearly 70% of adult Marylanders have gotten a vaccine dose.

The pace of vaccinations has been slowing in Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. didn’t release updated COVID-19 data on Saturday by the time this article was published.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

