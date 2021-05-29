Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 29

What the Data Shows
Maryland and Virginia each reported fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which hasn’t happened since the beginning of the pandemic.
Metrics on coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending in the right direction amid Memorial Day weekend that feels a lot more normal than last year.
In Virginia, hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest point since tracking began in April 2020.
Virginia reported 197 cases Saturday and the seven-day average of new cases fell to 244. The number of deaths increased by two.
Two-thirds of adult Virginians have gotten a vaccine.
Maryland reported 185 new cases and the seven-day average fell to 211. The death toll grew by seven.
The number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 is at the lowest point so far this year.
Nearly 70% of adult Marylanders have gotten a vaccine dose.
The pace of vaccinations has been slowing in Maryland and Virginia.
D.C. didn’t release updated COVID-19 data on Saturday by the time this article was published.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington is lifting some restrictions. Masks are recommended inside churches for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated. People from different households should still social distance, but only need to remain 3 feet apart. Here are the full details.
- In Virginia, all remaining social distancing and capacity restrictions were lifted early Friday. Gov. Ralph Northam had previously planned to lift the restrictions in mid-June but moved up the date by two weeks.
- Montgomery County moved into its final phase of reopening Friday morning, ending all county COVID-19-related capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for indoor and outdoor activities and businesses. Businesses and workplaces may have their own policies requiring face coverings, and county businesses and residents must continue to follow any orders or directives from the state.
- Prince George’s County will lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Friday at 5 p.m., except on public transportation, in schools and daycares, and in healthcare settings. Businesses or organizations may choose to keep more strict requirements. Unvaccinated people are strongly urged to continue wearing masks and to get vaccinated as soon as possible, county officials said.
- The District will reopen its public pools and splash parks Saturday. Face coverings are required for all visitors over age 2 when indoors, including in locker rooms and rec centers. Face coverings are also required on pool decks for visitors who are not fully vaccinated. See the pools' locations and schedules, and find more information here.
- Prince George's County's vaccination efforts are shifting focus to mobile resources that reach residents directly. The county shuttered a vaccine site at the Cheverly Health Center and will close the site at the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center on Friday. Several other sites are still open; here’s where to book a vaccination appointment. However, appointments are no longer necessary at COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by the Prince George’s County Health Department; find info on walk-in clinics here.
- University of Virginia students living, learning or working on campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and regular coronavirus testing will be required for unvaccinated employees starting this summer, administrators announced last week, the Associated Press reported.
- Most businesses in D.C. are operating without any restrictions. Restaurants, wedding venues, places of worship, retail stores and gyms may all operate at 100% capacity, with no social distancing requirements. But a few businesses will have to wait a little longer. Large sporting venues, bars and nightclubs, and music and entertainment venues won't be able to open at full capacity until June 11.
- The Smithsonian's National Zoo reopened with lots of new animals for guests to see. Visitors must get free, timed-entry passes in advance; note that free, timed Asia Trail/panda passes are required for giant panda viewing and can be reserved on-site on the day of your visit. Visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces; fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear face coverings outdoors.
- Indoor mask mandates are lifted in Virginia and Maryland, and fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in D.C., with some exceptions. Exceptions include public transportation, health care settings and schools. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may still require masks.
- Statewide restrictions in Maryland on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses have been lifted.
- Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force is sending mobile vaccination clinics to hard-to-reach places, Gov. Larry Hogan says. The task force is also focusing on two “hard-hit” zip codes, one in Prince George’s (20785) and one in Montgomery County (20904).
- The West Building of the Smithsonian’s National Gallery of Art reopened earlier this month. Free, timed-entry passes are required.
- People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
