Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 28

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 cases are growing at the slowest rates that D.C., Maryland and Virginia have seen since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s a good sign heading into Memorial Day weekend, especially because before the vaccine was widely available, cases tended to rise after holidays.

Virginia’s seven-day average of new cases fell to 261 on Friday, the lowest number since early April 2020.

In the commonwealth, 54.2% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 43.7% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland’s case average fell by 42 cases to 259, the lowest number since April 2, 2020.

Nearly 70% of Maryland residents 18 and older have received a COVID vaccine dose.

D.C. counted 54 new cases on Friday, and the case average rose by three to 30. It’s the highest number seen in a week, but it still appears new cases are trending down.

In the District, 51.2% of residents had received at least one vaccine dose, and 40.4% were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

