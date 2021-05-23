Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 23

What the Data Shows

Data for Sunday shows 59 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

About 49% of the District's population was partially or fully vaccinated; about 36% of people were fully vaccinated.

More than half of Maryland and Virginia residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

In Maryland, 244 more people were diagnosed with the virus. Seventeen more people died.

In Virginia, 171 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19. Eight more people died.

News4’s Doreen Gentzler spoke to a pediatrician about four things families should consider before hitting the road or taking to the skies for the Memorial Day holiday.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

As more Americans get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the number of breakthrough infections is expected to rise, too. Here’s what you need to know about this medical phenomenon.