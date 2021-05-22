Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 22

What the Data Shows

More than half of Maryland and Virginia residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cases are generally declining, but the seven-day case average is a figure to watch as governments lift restrictions.

Virginia’s weekly case average fell to 295, the lowest it has been since the first month of the pandemic.

Another 315 cases were added Saturday. Sixteen more residents died of COVID.

More than half of Virginians had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Maryland counted 521 new cases Saturday and the seven-day average of new cases rose by 20 cases to 345. The average hasn’t been in consistently in the 300s since June 2020. Seventeen more residents died of COVID.

D.C. didn’t report data by the time this article was published Saturday. Hospitalizations also continue to trend downward.

News4's Cory Smith has reaction to D.C.'s new mask guidance.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

As more Americans get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the number of breakthrough infections is expected to rise, too. Here’s what you need to know about this medical phenomenon.