Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 22

What the Data Shows
More than half of Maryland and Virginia residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Cases are generally declining, but the seven-day case average is a figure to watch as governments lift restrictions.
Virginia’s weekly case average fell to 295, the lowest it has been since the first month of the pandemic.
Another 315 cases were added Saturday. Sixteen more residents died of COVID.
More than half of Virginians had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Maryland counted 521 new cases Saturday and the seven-day average of new cases rose by 20 cases to 345. The average hasn’t been in consistently in the 300s since June 2020. Seventeen more residents died of COVID.
D.C. didn’t report data by the time this article was published Saturday. Hospitalizations also continue to trend downward.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Prince George’s County shut down a vaccine site at the Cheverly Health Center and will close the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center next Friday. The county is shifting focus to mobile efforts that reach the community directly. Several other sites are still open, here’s where to book a vaccination appointment.
- University of Virginia students living, learning or working on campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and regular coronavirus testing will be required for unvaccinated employees starting this summer, administrators announced Thursday, the Associated Press reported.
- As of Friday, most businesses in D.C. are now able to operate without any restrictions. Restaurants, wedding venues, places of worship, retail stores and gyms may all operate at 100% capacity, with no social distancing requirements. But a few businesses will have to wait a little longer. Large sporting venues, bars and nightclubs, and music and entertainment venues won't be able to open at full capacity until June 11.
- The Smithsonian's National Zoo has reopened, with lots of new animals for guests to see. Visitors must obtain free, timed-entry passes in advance; note that free, timed Asia Trail/panda passes are required for giant panda viewing and can be reserved on-site on the day of your visit. Visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces; fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear face coverings outdoors.
- Masks are no longer required outdoors in Montgomery County. People who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks indoors, except in certain places such as schools, health care facilities and on public transit. Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks in indoor, public spaces until May 28, when the current health order ends. Go here for full info.
- Indoor mask mandates are lifted in Virginia and Maryland, and fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in D.C., with some exceptions. Exceptions include public transportation, health care settings and schools. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may still require masks.
- Statewide restrictions in Maryland on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses have been lifted. However, Montgomery County won’t fully reopen until May 29 — two weeks after 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam moved up the date to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions to May 28.
- Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force is sending mobile vaccination clinics to hard-to-reach places, Gov. Larry Hogan says. The task force is also focusing on two “hard-hit” zip codes, one in Prince George’s (20785) and one in Montgomery County (20904).
- The West Building of the Smithsonian’s National Gallery of Art reopened earlier this month. Free, timed-entry passes are required.
- People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
