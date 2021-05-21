Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 21

What the Data Shows

Slight increases in the seven-day averages of new COVID-19 cases in D.C. and Virginia are something to keep an eye on as the District lifts most capacity restrictions on Friday.

D.C. added 27 new cases on Friday, which is a fairly low number. However, the seven-day average of new cases increased by one, to 38.

Hospitalizations continue to be low; currently, 78 coronavirus patients are being treated in the District.

Virginia added a low number of new cases on Friday as well: 278.

However, the commonwealth's seven-day average of new cases rose by 4 to 318, and hospitalizations jumped from 454 on Thursday to 491. The growth is a reminder that the virus is still circulating.

It’s something to keep track of as Memorial Day approaches, too: Last year, COVID-19 numbers rose after the holiday weekend.

Maryland has recently loosened restrictions, as well, and the seven-day average of new cases fell by 10 to 324. Hospitalizations also fell to 521, the lowest number this year.

The pace of vaccinations continues to slow regionwide.

As of one week ago, D.C. had partially or fully vaccinated 49% of residents. Nearly 68% of adult Marylanders and 65% of adult Virginians have gotten a shot.

News4's Cory Smith has reaction to D.C.'s new mask guidance.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

