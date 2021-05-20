coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 20

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

Data for Thursday shows 28 more cases of the virus in D.C. One more person died of COVID-19.

About 49% of the District's population was partially or fully vaccinated; about 36% of people were fully vaccinated.

In Maryland, 319 more people were diagnosed with the virus. Two more people died.

About 51% of Marylanders have received one vaccine dose. About 41% have had both doses, and about 3.7% had the single-dose vaccine. 

In Virginia, 367 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19. Twenty-one more people died.

About 52% of Virginia's population had at least one vaccine dose. About 41% was fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

  • Masks are no longer required outdoors in Montgomery County. People who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks indoors, except in certain places such as schools, health care facilities and on public transit. Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks in indoor, public spaces until May 28, when the current health order ends. Go here for full info.
  • Indoor mask mandates have been lifted in Virginia and Maryland, and fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in D.C., with some exceptions. Exceptions include public transportation, health care settings and schools. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may still require masks.
  • Statewide restrictions in Maryland on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses have been lifted. However, Montgomery County won’t fully reopen until May 29 — two weeks after 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
  • D.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions this Friday and the remainder on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser has said.
  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam moved up the date to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions to May 28.
  • Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force is sending mobile vaccination clinics to hard-to-reach places, Gov. Larry Hogan says. The task force is also focusing on two “hard-hit” zip codes, one in Prince George’s (20785) and one in Montgomery County (20904).
  • The Smithsonian's National Zoo will reopen this Friday. Free, timed-entry passes are available to the public in advance. Visitors must follow safety measures, which include mandatory face coverings for everyone age 2 and older.
  • The West Building of the Smithsonian’s National Gallery of Art reopened last Friday. Free, timed-entry passes are required.
  • People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
  • Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum began a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required.
Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

As more Americans get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the number of breakthrough infections is expected to rise, too. Here’s what you need to know about this medical phenomenon.
