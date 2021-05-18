Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 18

What the Data Shows

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is slowing in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, but cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.

Virginia has administered 7.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 48.3% of residents. However, smaller numbers are getting vaccinated. Over the past week, on average, 41,951 people were vaccinated daily. That’s down from 80,329 one month ago.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday is a statewide day of action. Residents are encouraged to share why they got vaccinated and tell others about the benefits of getting a shot.

Maryland has vaccinated more than 66% of residents but also reports a slowdown. The average number of shots administered daily has fallen from 65,803 one month ago to 43,302 now.

D.C. says 49% of residents were partially or fully vaccinated as of Friday. About 89,512 doses have gone to non-residents. The seven-day average of vaccine doses administered has fallen from 8,198 on April 14 to about 3,800 for the last day data was reported.

Illnesses and serious cases of COVID-19 are declining.

Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland’s positivity rate has declined to a record low of 2.23%.

Seven-day averages of new cases have plummeted to their lowest levels in months across the board. The number of residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has been declining for weeks.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

As more Americans get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the number of breakthrough infections is expected to rise, too. Here’s what you need to know about this medical phenomenon.