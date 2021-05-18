Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 18

What the Data Shows
The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is slowing in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, but cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.
Virginia has administered 7.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 48.3% of residents. However, smaller numbers are getting vaccinated. Over the past week, on average, 41,951 people were vaccinated daily. That’s down from 80,329 one month ago.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday is a statewide day of action. Residents are encouraged to share why they got vaccinated and tell others about the benefits of getting a shot.
Maryland has vaccinated more than 66% of residents but also reports a slowdown. The average number of shots administered daily has fallen from 65,803 one month ago to 43,302 now.
D.C. says 49% of residents were partially or fully vaccinated as of Friday. About 89,512 doses have gone to non-residents. The seven-day average of vaccine doses administered has fallen from 8,198 on April 14 to about 3,800 for the last day data was reported.
Illnesses and serious cases of COVID-19 are declining.
Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland’s positivity rate has declined to a record low of 2.23%.
Seven-day averages of new cases have plummeted to their lowest levels in months across the board. The number of residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has been declining for weeks.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Montgomery County’s council voted Tuesday to roll back mask requirements. Masks are no longer required outdoors. People who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks indoors, except in certain places such as schools, health care facilities and on public transit. Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks in indoor, public spaces until May 28, when the current health order ends. Go here for full info.
- Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in D.C. with some exceptions, Mayor Bowser announced. Businesses can still require masks.
- Starting at 5:01 p.m. Monday, whether people are dining out, going shopping or heading to a worship center, all capacity restrictions will be lifted in Prince George’s County.
- Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force is sending mobile vaccination clinics to hard-to-reach places, Gov. Larry Hogan says. The task force is also focusing on two “hard-hit” zip codes, one in Prince George’s (20785) and one in Montgomery County (20904).
- Indoor mask mandates have been lifted in Virginia and Maryland, consistent with new CDC guidance. Exceptions include public transportation, health care settings and schools. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may require masks.
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has moved up the date to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions to May 28.
- Statewide restrictions in Maryland on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses have been lifted. However, Montgomery County won’t fully reopen until May 29 — two weeks after 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
- D.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions this Friday and the remainder on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser has said. Face masks will still be required in line with CDC guidelines. Get the details here.
- The Smithsonian's National Zoo will reopen this Friday. Free, timed-entry passes to are available to the public in advance. Visitors must follow safety measures, which include mandatory face coverings for everyone age 2 and older.
- The West Building of the Smithsonian’s National Gallery of Art reopened last Friday. Free, timed-entry passes are required.
- People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
- Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum began a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH