Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 14

What the Data Shows
As D.C., Maryland and Virginia plan to loosen some pandemic restrictions this weekend, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward.
COVID spread is back to the lowest levels since the surge that started following the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Virginia reported just 248 new cases on Friday — the smallest one-day jump in new cases in more than a year.
While the record-low number is a promising sign, the seven-day average of new cases is a better figure to show trends rather than day-to-day reporting fluctuations.
The seven-day average is headed in an encouraging direction, too: Virginia’s case average fell to the lowest level since July 1 of last year. Hospitalizations are also down to their lowest levels since July.
More than 3.1 million Virginians are fully vaccinated and 47.8% of residents have gotten at least one dose.
D.C. and Maryland’s hospitalizations are down to levels not seen since last fall, before the holiday surge.
Maryland added 512 new cases and the weekly case average fell to 460. More than 65% of adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose.
D.C. counted just 20 new cases on Friday and the seven-day average of new cases fell to 41.
The District’s vaccine data was last updated on May 6; as of then, 37.8% of people had gotten a shot.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Effective midnight Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam will lift Virginia's universal indoor mask mandate, consistent with new CDC guidance. People in the commonwealth who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks indoors except on public transit, in health care and "in congregate settings," a release from Northam's office says. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may require masks, and masks are still required in K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status.
- Northam also is moving up the date he had planned to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions in Virginia. He had previously expected to lift those restrictions June 15, but has moved up the date by two weeks, to May 28, due to rising vaccination numbers and improving public health metrics.
- The West Building of the Smithsonian’s National Gallery of Art reopened Friday. Free, timed-entry passes are required.
- The Smithsonian’s National Zoo will re-open May 21. Free, timed-entry passes to are now available to the public in advance. Visitors must follow safety measures, which include mandatory face coverings for everyone age 2 and older.
- Following Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's announcement Wednesday, statewide restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses will be lifted Saturday. However, Prince George's County won't fully reopen until Monday, and Montgomery County won’t fully reopen until May 29 — two weeks after 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
- D.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions May 21 and the remainder on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday. Face masks will still be required in line with CDC guidelines. Get the details here.
- People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
- Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum began a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required.
- The Washington Football Team intends to allow full capacity crowds into FedEx Field for home games in 2021, the franchise announced last week.
- Maryland is offering state employees $100 each to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination to their human resources departments and must agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within a year and a half of being fully vaccinated. If the employees choose not to receive those booster shots, they'll have to pay the $100 back to the state.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.