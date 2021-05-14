Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 14

What the Data Shows

As D.C., Maryland and Virginia plan to loosen some pandemic restrictions this weekend, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

COVID spread is back to the lowest levels since the surge that started following the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Virginia reported just 248 new cases on Friday — the smallest one-day jump in new cases in more than a year.

While the record-low number is a promising sign, the seven-day average of new cases is a better figure to show trends rather than day-to-day reporting fluctuations.

The seven-day average is headed in an encouraging direction, too: Virginia’s case average fell to the lowest level since July 1 of last year. Hospitalizations are also down to their lowest levels since July.

More than 3.1 million Virginians are fully vaccinated and 47.8% of residents have gotten at least one dose.

D.C. and Maryland’s hospitalizations are down to levels not seen since last fall, before the holiday surge.

Maryland added 512 new cases and the weekly case average fell to 460. More than 65% of adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

D.C. counted just 20 new cases on Friday and the seven-day average of new cases fell to 41.

The District’s vaccine data was last updated on May 6; as of then, 37.8% of people had gotten a shot.

