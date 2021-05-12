coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 12

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 case numbers are still generally trending down in the D.C. area following the loosening of restrictions in the past month, an encouraging sign since D.C. and Virginia will roll back more rules on Saturday, May 15.

D.C.’s weekly average of new cases is back down after a backlog of cases was added to the data Tuesday, causing a spike. The average is now 42, down from 192 cases. About 38% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 24% are fully vaccinated. 

Maryland’s case average fell by 30 cases to 512, the lowest since Sept. 30. Over 65% of Maryland residents over the age of 18 have received a vaccine dose, according to CDC data.

Covid-19 restrictions

DC to Lift Most COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions on May 21

Pandemics

CDC Director Says US Is Planning for COVID Vaccine Booster Shots ‘Just in Case'

Virginia’s case average fell by 36 cases to 644. That’s up from the recent low point of 564 on Friday, but down from the previous day. Nearly 35.9% of residents are fully vaccinated, and at 47.4% have at least one dose.

Life might look pretty close to normal in less than two weeks, as restaurants and other businesses are able to fill their spaces to capacity. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

  • D.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions May 21 and the remainder on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday. Face masks will still be required in line with CDC guidelines. Get the details here.
  • People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
  • Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum will begin a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required. Tickets for May 12-16 are now available online.
  • The Washington Football Team intends to allow full capacity crowds into FedEx Field for home games in 2021, the franchise announced last week.
  • Virginia will lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on June 15 if COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and vaccination rates continue to rise, the governor said last week. 
  • Children's National Hospital opened COVID-19 vaccine preregistration for 12- to 15-year-olds who live in D.C. or Prince George's County. Although no vaccine is yet available to adolescents, the hospital is preparing for the Food and Drug Administration to green-light emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids over 12.
  • The Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, reopened last week after a monthslong closure due to COVID-19. Here's what's new. The National Zoo and several other Smithsonian museums in the D.C. area are also set to reopen this month. Here's how to plan your visit.
  • Maryland is offering state employees $100 each to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination to their human resources departments and must agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within a year and a half of being fully vaccinated. If the employees choose not to receive those booster shots, they'll have to pay the $100 back to the state.
  • The National Museum of the Marine Corps, located in Triangle, Virginia, will reopen May 17 after closing due to COVID-19.
Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
