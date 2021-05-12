Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 12

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 case numbers are still generally trending down in the D.C. area following the loosening of restrictions in the past month, an encouraging sign since D.C. and Virginia will roll back more rules on Saturday, May 15.

D.C.’s weekly average of new cases is back down after a backlog of cases was added to the data Tuesday, causing a spike. The average is now 42, down from 192 cases. About 38% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and about 24% are fully vaccinated.

Maryland’s case average fell by 30 cases to 512, the lowest since Sept. 30. Over 65% of Maryland residents over the age of 18 have received a vaccine dose, according to CDC data.

Virginia’s case average fell by 36 cases to 644. That’s up from the recent low point of 564 on Friday, but down from the previous day. Nearly 35.9% of residents are fully vaccinated, and at 47.4% have at least one dose.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

