Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 11

What the Data Shows

D.C.’s coronavirus case numbers spiked when a backlog of data was released Tuesday, although the region-wide general trend still appears to be a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average of daily case growth in D.C. jumped from 42 to 192 overnight, driven by fluctuations in the day-to-day data.

D.C. Health says an IT issue created a backlog of cases from the past three to four days when reported numbers were very low. The release of that data pushed up Tuesday’s numbers and will increase Wednesday’s, too, the agency said.

An adjustment in D.C.’s data on May 4 and 5 also is causing the weekly figure to spike.

D.C. reported 87 new cases on Tuesday and that three more residents died from COVID-19.

About 37% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated and almost 24% were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Maryland reported 399 new cases and eight more people died. The weekly case average fell by 15 to 541.

The positivity rate has fallen below 3%, indicating that testing is catching a good number of COVID-19 cases.

Nearly two-thirds of Marylanders — 64.8% — have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Prince George's County says it has passed the halfway mark to vaccinating residents over 16.

Virginia reported 699 new cases and 17 more residents died. The case average fell by 14, to 680.

About 35% of Virginians are fully vaccinated and 47.3% got at least one dose.

