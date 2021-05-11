Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 11

What the Data Shows
D.C.’s coronavirus case numbers spiked when a backlog of data was released Tuesday, although the region-wide general trend still appears to be a decline in COVID-19 cases.
The seven-day average of daily case growth in D.C. jumped from 42 to 192 overnight, driven by fluctuations in the day-to-day data.
D.C. Health says an IT issue created a backlog of cases from the past three to four days when reported numbers were very low. The release of that data pushed up Tuesday’s numbers and will increase Wednesday’s, too, the agency said.
An adjustment in D.C.’s data on May 4 and 5 also is causing the weekly figure to spike.
D.C. reported 87 new cases on Tuesday and that three more residents died from COVID-19.
About 37% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated and almost 24% were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.
Maryland reported 399 new cases and eight more people died. The weekly case average fell by 15 to 541.
The positivity rate has fallen below 3%, indicating that testing is catching a good number of COVID-19 cases.
Nearly two-thirds of Marylanders — 64.8% — have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Prince George's County says it has passed the halfway mark to vaccinating residents over 16.
Virginia reported 699 new cases and 17 more residents died. The case average fell by 14, to 680.
About 35% of Virginians are fully vaccinated and 47.3% got at least one dose.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- D.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions May 21 and the remainder on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday. Face masks will still be required in line with CDC guidelines. Get the details here.
- People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from famous chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
- Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum will begin a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required. Tickets for May 12-16 are now available online.
- The Washington Football Team intends to allow full capacity crowds into FedEx Field for home games in 2021, the franchise announced last week.
- Virginia will lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on June 15 if COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and vaccination rates continue to rise, the governor said last week.
- Children's National Hospital opened COVID-19 vaccine preregistration for 12- to 15-year-olds who live in D.C. or Prince George's County. Although no vaccine is yet available to adolescents, the hospital is preparing for the Food and Drug Administration to green-light emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids over 12.
- The Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, reopened last week after a months-long closure due to COVID-19. Here's what's new. The National Zoo and several other Smithsonian museums in the D.C. area are also set to reopen this month. Here's how to plan your visit.
- Maryland is offering state employees $100 each to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will have to show proof of full vaccination to their human resources departments and must agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within a year and a half of being fully vaccinated. If the employees choose not to receive those booster shots, they'll have to pay the $100 back to the state.
- The National Museum of the Marine Corps, located in Triangle, Virginia, will reopen May 17 after closing due to COVID-19.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.